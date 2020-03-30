Sameera Reddy shares some stress-free kitchen tips for homemakers

Sameera Reddy suggests homemakers to think smart and not panic. (Photo: File/Sameera Reddy/Instagram) Sameera Reddy suggests homemakers to think smart and not panic. (Photo: File/Sameera Reddy/Instagram)

Being a homemaker is a tough job which has become tougher during the lockdown period considering the added responsibilities of home, family and taking care of the essentials in the house and kitchen. In such circumstances, maintaining calm and planning realistically can help. If you too are struggling keeping up with doing the dishes, cooking, dusting and the many other household chores, here is some help from actor and homemaker Sameera Reddy.

In an Instagram post, she gave useful tips to homemakers to keep the ‘what to make, how to store food‘ worries away.

Take a look!

The young mother, who has been vocal about several issues including bodyshaming, shared the need to plan smart during the 21-day lockdown period.

She captioned the post, “It’s important to be a smart homemaker now more than ever. I’ve frozen croissants, breads, paneer, cooked veg etc.”

“I have started freezing stuff. Is it because of panic? No! It is about being smart,” she said while emphasising that using minimum utensils and dishes when cooking saves time and effort. “Hardly used any utensils. Right now, all about minimising dishes,” she added.

Some handy tips to get you started

*Cook tomatoes, let them cool down and simply freeze them. Take the frozen tomatoes, straighten the block on a chopping board and cut it into big cubes. You can use these cubes while cooking.

*Take four to five kgs of onions, add oil or ghee, and sweat them down without salt. Store and use them.

*Freeze paneer. Cut into cubes whenever needed.

*Put bread in either ziplock bag or foil. Try to keep them loose, that makes it easier to take out when needed.

*You can also freeze the bhaajis. Pre-make them and store.

So how are you managing your home in this lockdown period?

