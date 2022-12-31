Try this homemade veg protein powder recipe for weight loss

With an increasing inclination towards getting fit and healthy, more and more people are making gymming an essential part of their routine. As such, a lot of them now opt for protein shakes to gain that extra energy and remain active. While there’s an array of options to choose from in the market, what if we tell you that you can now make healthy veg protein powder by using easily-available ingredients at home?

Tarla Dalal, a popular Indian chef and food writer, took to Instagram to share this easy-to-make veg protein powder recipe for weight loss.

Ingredients

*One cup of almonds (badam)

*Half a cup walnuts (akhrot)

*Half a cup of raw unsalted raw peanuts

*One-fourth cup of pistachios

*One-fourth cup of cashew nuts (kaju)

*Two tablespoons of raw melon seeds (charmagaz)

*Two tablespoons of raw pumpkin seeds

*Two tablespoons raw sunflower seeds (surajmukhi ke beej)

*One tablespoon of raw flax seeds

*Two tablespoons of chia seeds

*One-fourth cup of roughly chopped dry dates (kharek)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tarla Dalal Recipes (@tarladalal)

Recipe

*To make homemade veg protein powder, heat a broad non-stick pan and dry roast the almonds for three to four minutes on medium flame, while stirring occasionally. Remove and keep aside on a big plate.

*In the same broad non-stick pan and dry roast the walnuts for two to three minutes on medium flame, while stirring occasionally. Remove and keep aside on the same plate.

*In the same broad non-stick pan and dry roast the peanuts for two to three minutes on medium flame, while stirring occasionally. Remove and keep aside on the same plate.

Advertisement

*In the same broad non-stick pan and dry roast the pistachios and cashew nuts for two to three minutes on medium flame, while stirring occasionally. Remove and keep aside on the same plate.

*In the same broad non-stick pan and dry roast the melon seeds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds and flax seeds for two to three minutes on medium flame, while stirring occasionally. Remove and keep aside to cool completely on the same plate.

*Once the mixture has been completely cooled, add the chia seeds and dry dates.

Advertisement

*Transfer the mixture into a blender jar and pulse and blend to a fine powder.

*Use the homemade veg protein powder as required.

Also Read | | These ‘affordable’ food items will help you meet your protein goals

How to use protein powder to make a protein shake?

*Take one cup of warm milk in a glass.

*Add three tablespoons of homemade protein powder.

*You can also add one to two tablespoons of honey for sweetness.

*Mix well.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!