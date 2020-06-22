Give your pizza a healthy twist with this simple recipe

Relish this healthy pizza with family. (Source: Amrita Raichand/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Relish this healthy pizza with family. (Source: Amrita Raichand/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Are you in the mood for homemade pizza today? Then you are at the right place. The recipe we have for you today will not only satiate your craving but will also turn cooking into a fun activity. And while you are at it, why not experiment a little more? Ditch the maida-based pizza base for a nutritious one. Wondering how? Here’s chef Amrita Raichand‘s take on a homemmade pizza that we absolutely loved.

Here’s the recipe of Sweet Potato Pizza with Ratatouille that she shared on her Instagram.

Ingredients

For the base

2 cups – Sweet potato, grated

2 tsp – Lemon juice

Salt to taste

1 tbsp – Oil

For the sauce

1 tbsp – Oil

1 tsp – Chilli flakes

2 cloves – Minced garlic

1 – Onion (finely chopped)

2 – Tomatoes, blanched, peeled and chopped

1 cup – Tomato puree

¼ cup – Mixed bell peppers

¼ cup – Chopped zucchini

½ cup – Chopped brinjal

Salt to taste

A pinch of sugar

½ tsp – Fresh black pepper

1 tsp – Oregano

Few sprigs – Fresh basil leaves, torn

½ cup – Grated mozzarella cheese

Cheddar cheese(or any cheese of your choice) – for topping

Black olives (sliced) – for topping

Method

*Add lemon juice to the grated sweet potato and keep aside.

*In a wok, add some oil followed by chilli flakes, minced garlic and sauté for a minute.

*Then add the chopped onions and sauté till translucent. Add the tomatoes and cook for a few minutes. Now add tomato puree along with salt, pepper, oregano and mix well. Allow it to cook till the tomatoes are well-cooked and it’s tartness reduces. Then add all the vegetables.

*At this point, place an omelette pan on another flame. Once hot, grease with oil.

*Season the grated sweet potatoes and immediately add to the hot pan on high flame.

*With the help of a spatula, press the sweet potato to form an even base. After a minute or so, reduce the flame and allow it to cook on low flame till it turns golden and crisp enough to flip. Usually it take about 4-5 minutes on each side to be done well.

*Now move your attention back to the veggies which would’ve cooked by now. Add a pinch of sugar, mix well.

*Finally, add the mozzarella and turn off the flame. Allow it to cool slightly.

*By now the pizza base should’ve been done as well. Take it off the pan and move it to a chopping board.

*For the final assembly, spoon the prepared sauce over the base and spread all over.

*Now top it with the sliced olives and some freshly torn basil leaves, cut it into pieces with the help of a pizza cutter and serve hot.

Would you like to try?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd