Add dry fruits to your diet with these easy recipes

De-stress and bring out the chef in you by trying few recipes using dry fruits like walnuts and almonds, lent by experts.

While chef Sabyasachi Gorai has given recipes inspired by California walnut, chef Kunal Kapoor has shared a recipe using almonds and dates:

Pomegranate glazed chicken with California walnut and pomegranate couscous

Ingredients:

For the chicken:

1 tbsp – Sumac

1 large – Clove of garlic, minced

1 tbsp – Olive oil

A pinch of salt and pepper

4 – Chicken thighs, bone in and skin on

60ml – Pomegranate molasses

For the couscous

160g – Couscous

30ml – Extra virgin olive oil

20ml – Lemon juice

10ml – Pomegranate molasses

Small bunch of flat leaf parsley, roughly chopped

Small bunch of mint, roughly chopped

Seeds from half a pomegranate

80g – California walnuts, toasted and roughly chopped

Method:

* Mix together the garlic, sumac and olive oil, season with the salt and pepper and massage into the chicken thighs. Leave to marinate for at least one hour. Once marinated, place the chicken thighs on a barbeque over medium-hot coals.

* After 10 minutes, brush the chicken with the 60ml of pomegranate molasses, continue cooking until sticky and glazed on the outside and cooked right through on the inside. Cook the couscous as per the packet instructions. Meanwhile, whisk together the extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice and 10ml of molasses.

* Mix into the couscous along with the pomegranate seeds, fresh herbs and walnuts. Serve alongside the chicken.

Eggplant walnut appetiser dip

Ingredients:

1 – Eggplant

1 tbsp – Olive oil

3 cloves – Garlic

1 cup – California walnuts

1/3 cup – Fresh flat-leaf Italian parsley

Zest of one lemon

1 tbsp – Lemon juice

1 tbsp – Honey

1/2 tsp – Salt

1/4 tsp – Pepper

Method:

* Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Cut the eggplant in half, and brush with olive oil. Place on baking sheet. Make a small packet of aluminium foil to hold the garlic cloves and the remaining oil; place alongside eggplant. Bake for 35 minutes.

* Place walnuts on another baking sheet. Toast 5-10 minutes or until lightly browned. Once the eggplant has finished roasting, allow to cool down a bit, then scoop the flesh of the eggplant from the skin. Discard the skin.

* Combine walnuts and parsley in food processor; chop. Add lemon zest, lemon juice, honey, roasted eggplant and garlic, and salt and pepper to taste. Blend in the food processor until smooth. Serve with pita bread.

Sweet walnut briouats

Ingredients:

200g – California walnuts

70g – Sugar

1 tsp – Cinnamon

Zest of an organic orange

250g – Liquid honey

100 ml – Water

2 tbsp – Orange flower water

16 – Filo pastry sheets

50g – Liquid butter

Method:

* Use a mixer to chop the walnuts finely. Mix with sugar, cinnamon, and orange zest and set aside. For the syrup, add honey and water in a pot and bring to a boil. Let it simmer for two minutes, remove from heat and let cool. Add the orange flower water once the syrup has cooled.

* Preheat the oven to 150 degree Celsius (gas: level 1, convection: 130 degree Celsius). Remove the filo pastry sheets from the package, leave them as a stack, and brush each upper one with melted butter. Place the walnut mass along the narrow side of the pastry, leaving two-three cm space in between.

* Roll up the pastry sheets and fold the ends to prevent the filling from running out. Repeat this step for each pastry sheet. Place the rolls on a baking sheet lined with baking paper and brush with the remaining melted butter. Bake for 25 minutes until they are golden brown. Pour over the warm syrup and serve.

Badam aur khajoor (dates) ka sheera

Ingredients:

½ cup – Almonds (blanched and sliced)

15 nos – Khajoor

500ml – Milk

1 tbsp – Ghee

2 tbsp – Sooji

100g – Khoya

Method:

* Deseed the khajoor and using a little milk, make a paste out of it. Heat ghee and on slow flame light cook the sooji. Once it turns blonde add milk and cook for three minutes. Add khoya, almonds and khajoor paste and cook till it thickens enough to coat the back of a spoon.

* Serve hot or cold garnished with almonds.

