Try this homemade pizza sauce to spice up your meal

Your homemade pizza will not be complete without a layer of sauce on top. So, how about making some pizza sauce at home? For this, you can whip up simple marinara sauce if you like the taste of tomatoes. This sauce is widely used in Italian-American cuisine. You can also use it for pasta.

Former MasterChef India runner-up Neha Deepak Shah shared a simple recipe on Instagram for making marinara sauce at home. Try this:

Ingredients

3 or 4 – Ripe red tomatoes

1 – Small onion, fine chopped

1/4 cup – Tomato paste (canned or tetrapak)

3 or 4 – Cloves of garlic, fine chopped

1 tbsp – Olive oil

2 tbsp – Kashmiri Red chilli paste (non spicy)

Salt & pepper

You can add any herbs like basil, oregano, rosemary and thyme.

Method

Blanch the tomatoes by making a cross at the bottom and putting them in boiling hot water. Leave for two to three minutes, then remove them and transfer to cold water. Remove the skin. Fine chop or puree them.

In a pan or kadhai, heat some oil and add the onion, garlic. Cook for a few minutes until it is fragrant and starts browning.

Add the chopped/ground tomatoes, tomato paste along with the Kashmiri red chilli paste. Cover it and cook for a few minutes

If required, add a little water. Unlid it and cook for few more minute until it is of desired consistency. Now grind it using a hand blender to make it smooth.

Heat oil in a pan and cook the blended sauce once again.

Make this sauce and enjoy a pizza or pasta meal with your family.

