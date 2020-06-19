This haldi pickle will help boost your immunity

Time for some healthy homemade pickle. (Source: Pooja Makhija/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Time for some healthy homemade pickle. (Source: Pooja Makhija/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

For most of us, lunch and dinner are incomplete without a dash of spicy, tangy pickles that help add an extra flavour to our meals. In fact, nutritionists like Rujuta Diwekar have stressed on including homemade pickles in one’s diet not only to enhance flavours but also reap some health benefits. So what if we tell you that we have the perfect pickle recipe for you which is not only delicious but will also boost your immunity.

Consulting nutritionist and clinical dietitian Pooja Makhija, who usually has homemade pickle with her meals, shared the recipe of fresh haldi pickle on Instagram. This is what she had to say, “Lot many of you wanted to know more about this fresh haldi pickle I eat daily with both my meals so here it is”.

Here’s the recipe for Fresh Haldi Pickle

Ingredients

Fresh yellow haldi (turmeric)

Fresh orange haldi

Fresh ginger

Black peppercorns

Lemons

Method

*Chop all the ingredients into tiny pieces. Make sure you cut the lemon along with its rind. Put them all in a jar with their own juices along with whole peppercorns.

*Leave to ferment in sunlight for five to 10 days. Viola!

Benefits

Haldi is anti-inflammatory in nature. (Source: File Photo) Haldi is anti-inflammatory in nature. (Source: File Photo)

Curcumin, the active ingredient of turmeric, has anti inflammatory, antioxidant, anti-bacterial, anti-viral, anti-microbial properties. Excellent to boost immune system, aid digestion, relieve arthritic pains, moderate insulin secretion, improve blood circulation, detoxify liver, heal burns and infections and also delays neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s……. need anymore reason to start this simple, easy, tasty pickle daily?, she wrote on her post.

ALSO READ | This immunity-boosting chutney is good for constipation and blood sugar

She further said that the active ingredient in black pepper is piperine which also has anti inflammatory properties but most importantly helps boost the body’s ability to absorb curcumin.

However, do not go overboard with the consumption and have it with only two meals a day.

So, when are you making it?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd