Homemade paneer isn’t automatically safer: What matters more, according to a dietitian

Are you really buying paneer? Or is it something else? The proposed amendments to the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011, aim to clarify what consumers are actually buying. Is it traditional dairy-based paneer? Or just a dairy analogue made using non-dairy substitutes?

The FSSAI notification said, “The amendment is proposed in the following regulation to restrict manufacturing and sale of analogue product as paneer so as to prevent misleading of consumers regarding the nature and composition of the product. Products already licensed or registered under the ‘Analogue in Dairy Context’ category shall discontinue the use of the term ‘Paneer’ in their nomenclature, labelling or marketing.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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So, with paneer adulteration under scrutiny, is homemade paneer actually safer?

Dietician Garima Goyal says, “Homemade paneer can be a safer option, but it is not automatically safer simply because it is made at home.”

The biggest advantage is control over the ingredients and preparation process. When you prepare paneer yourself using good-quality milk, you know exactly what goes into it, and there is less uncertainty about the use of starches, non-milk fats, excessive water, or other adulterants that may be present in some commercially sold products.

However, she says the safety of homemade paneer depends largely on milk quality and hygiene during preparation.

Consumers should check the ingredients, FSSAI licence details, dates, packaging and storage instructions when buying paneer. (Image Source: Pexels) Consumers should check the ingredients, FSSAI licence details, dates, packaging and storage instructions when buying paneer. (Image Source: Pexels)

“If the milk itself is contaminated or adulterated, making paneer from it does not eliminate the problem. Similarly, using unpasteurised or improperly handled milk can increase the risk of microbial contamination,” Goyal adds.

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From a nutrition perspective, homemade paneer also offers another advantage: it allows people to control the type of milk used.

“Paneer made from toned or lower-fat milk can have a different fat and calorie profile compared with paneer made from full-fat milk. However, this does not mean low-fat paneer is necessarily the better choice for everyone; the overall dietary requirement matters,” Goyal explains.

What consumers need to ensure before buying paneer

For consumers buying packaged paneer, the focus should not only be on whether it is branded or unbranded. Check the FSSAI licence details, ingredient list, manufacturing and expiry dates, storage instructions and packaging integrity.

Goyal says, “Paneer should be properly refrigerated and should not be consumed if it has an unusual smell, slimy texture, discolouration or a visibly damaged package.”

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So, homemade paneer can provide greater transparency and control, but food safety ultimately depends on the quality of the raw material, hygiene, preparation and storage. Consumers should remain cautious with both homemade and commercially purchased paneer rather than assuming that one is universally safer than the other.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.