Chill with homemade mango ice-cream that needs just 3 ingredients

There’s nothing like beating the summers with a scoop of ice-cream which only gets better when the flavour is mango. With most markets being shut, here we are with an easy recipe to help you gorge on it from the comfort of your home. Also, this one is also great for vegetarians since it does not include eggs!
Ingredients
- 2 chopped mangoes
- 1 cup fresh cream
- 1/2 cup of condensed milk
- Yellow food colour (optional)
- Mango essence (optional)
Steps
*Begin by blending 2 chopped mangoes. Make sure it has the thick consistency of a puree.
*Next, take a big glass bowl that has been left to cool. Add a cup of fresh cream to the cold bowl. Whisk the cream till soft peaks form for a good 10 minutes.
*Once done, add 1/2 cup of condensed milk to the whipped cream and whisk it again until it has totally mixed.
*Add the mango puree to the mixture and whisk it again, You can also add a bit of yellow food colour and a teaspoon of mango essence to the mixture if you like.
*Add pieces of chunky chopped mangoes to the mixture and pour it in an airtight container.
*Keep it in a freezer overnight or at least for a good eight hours. Remove the cellophane sheet you may have covered it with and dip the ice-cream scooper into warm water to easily take out the scoop.
Enjoy! We’re sure you are going to try this recipe.
