Chill with homemade mango ice-cream that needs just 3 ingredients

Enjoy a scoop of homemade mango ice-cream at home this weekend! (Photo: Getty) Enjoy a scoop of homemade mango ice-cream at home this weekend! (Photo: Getty)

There’s nothing like beating the summers with a scoop of ice-cream which only gets better when the flavour is mango. With most markets being shut, here we are with an easy recipe to help you gorge on it from the comfort of your home. Also, this one is also great for vegetarians since it does not include eggs!

Here’s how you can make chocolate mousse cake at home without an oven

Here’s how you can make Vanilla ice cream with just 3 ingredients

Ingredients

2 chopped mangoes

1 cup fresh cream

1/2 cup of condensed milk

Yellow food colour (optional)

Mango essence (optional)

Enjoy this three-ingredient mango mousse this summer; here’s the recipe

Steps

*Begin by blending 2 chopped mangoes. Make sure it has the thick consistency of a puree.

*Next, take a big glass bowl that has been left to cool. Add a cup of fresh cream to the cold bowl. Whisk the cream till soft peaks form for a good 10 minutes.

*Once done, add 1/2 cup of condensed milk to the whipped cream and whisk it again until it has totally mixed.

*Add the mango puree to the mixture and whisk it again, You can also add a bit of yellow food colour and a teaspoon of mango essence to the mixture if you like.

*Add pieces of chunky chopped mangoes to the mixture and pour it in an airtight container.

*Keep it in a freezer overnight or at least for a good eight hours. Remove the cellophane sheet you may have covered it with and dip the ice-cream scooper into warm water to easily take out the scoop.

Enjoy! We’re sure you are going to try this recipe.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd