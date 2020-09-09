Make khoya at home with these two simple recipes

Make khoya at home instead of buying it from the market.(Source: nutrivuebyshwetajain/Instagram)

Khoya is a widely used ingredient in a lot of desserts and one need not reiterate how delicious it tastes. It is made from dried milk or by thickening milk. But the khoya that you buy from the market is sold loose, without any packaging. So if you are wary of buying it from the market amid the pandemic, it does not mean you have to forgo this wonderful ingredient. Instead, you can make it at home.

Former MasterChef runner-up Neha Deepak Shah recently shared two simple ways you can make khoya at home:

Recipe 1

* In a heavy bottom pan, cook full cream milk on low flame, and keep stirring continuously. “It took me nearly 75 mins to cook 1.5 litres of milk but the flavour was amazing,” Shah wrote on Instagram.

* Scrape the sides of the pan continuously.

* Once the khoya starts forming, cool it in a bowl and knead a bit. You should ideally get 275-300 gm of khoya.

Recipe 2

* Heat ¼ cup milk in a pan and add 1½ cup milk powder to it. Mix until the powder dissolves.

* Now add 1 tbsp ghee and keep cooking till the milk leaves the sides of the pan.

* Transfer to a plate or bowl, cool and knead a bit. You should ideally get 200 gm of khoya.

When are you trying this?

