You can’t go wrong with this homemade banana ice cream

Love ice-cream but haven’t been able to get one for a long time? Wait no longer, as there is nothing better than a homemade ice cream that can instantly lift up your mood and also give you energy. And what if we tell you that it wouldn’t require as much effort as you think and can be made with the simplest of ingredients. What more? You can also add flavours as per your mood and taste. If you have never attempted homemade ice cream before, it’s actually really simple.

Sharing a quick and easy-to-make recipe, nutritionist Kavita Devgan recently shared the recipe for healthy banana ice-cream, made with overripe bananas.

Take a look!

Ingredients

Overripe bananas

Sugar or honey

Any flavour – Cinnamon, coffee, cocoa or a combination of cinnamon and cocoa or peanut better or condensed milk

Method

*Chop ripe banana into small pieces.

*Freeze in a ziplock overnight. Add a little sugar or honey (optional) and any flavour, and churn in a grinder till smooth. Then freeze for an hour and it’s ready to eat.

Why should you prefer homemade ice-creams?

*If you have been craving for something sweet, it is a good idea to give into healthy indulgence for a change. Homemade ice creams are all about making use of what is already in the kitchen, which is why easily available fruit-based ice creams like the one suggested by Devgan fit the bill perfectly.

*You have control over what goes into it. If you don’t like a flavour, leave it. If you particularly like a flavour, include it. You can try different variants, and experiment with all your favourite flavours.

Here’s why they are good for you.

-They are an instant mood-lifter.

-They are energy boosters.

-It is also a good source of carbohydrates and proteins.

So, what are you waiting for?

