Try this home-made fruit custard today (recipe inside)

Would you like to try this recipe today?(meghnasfoodmagic/Instagram)

One of the best ways to beat the summer heat is to indulge in chilled desserts that can be made easily at home.

If you are in the mood for something similar today, we have the perfect recipe from chef Meghna Kamdar — a simple yet tempting fruit custard. Easy to make, all you need are some simple ingredients.

Check out the recipe below:

Ingredients:

1 tsp – Custard powder

1 tbsp – Milk

1 tbsp – Condensed milk

½ ltr – Milk

Chopped mangoes

California pistachios

Pomegranate seeds

ALSO READ | 10 quick-and-easy dessert recipes to satisfy your taste buds

Method

*In a small bowl, add milk, custard powder and mix well. Keep aside.

*In a saucepan, take ½ ltr milk and add 1 tbsp condensed milk to it.

*Keep stirring and heat the mixture.

*Now, add the custard powder milk mixture.

*Stir it for five minutes and boil till the milk gets thickened.

*Now, turn the stove off and let it cool down.

*Add chopped mangoes, pistachios, and pomegranate seeds.

*Transfer the custard into a serving glass or bowl and garnish with pomegranate seeds and pistachios.

To enjoy it best, serve the custard chilled!

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle