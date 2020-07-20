Enjoy homemade falafel with this easy recipe

Flavour your snack time with this easy falafel recipe. (Source: Vicky Ratnani/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Flavour your snack time with this easy falafel recipe. (Source: Vicky Ratnani/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

How about beginning the week with something different? If you are all game to treat your family today, try your hands at the lip-smacking Middle Eastern dish, falafel, which is made with fresh herbs and spices. So check out this recipe from chef Vicky Ratnani which is gluten-free, vegan and is full of plant proteins that help satiate cravings and make one feel full.

What more? You can freeze uncooked falafel patties for later use.

Check out the easy recipe below:

Ingredients

½ cup – Hara chana, soaked overnight

½ no – Onion, cut into quarter

5 – Garlic cloves

1 tsp – Cumin powder

Salt to taste

½ cup – Fresh coriander

1 tbsp – Sesame seeds

⅓ tsp – Baking soda

1 tsp – Green chillies, chopped – optional

Oil to fry or use air fryer.

ALSO READ | Taste of Middle East: How to make Falafel in seven easy steps

Method

*Blitz the above ingredients to make a semi-soft mixture.

*Shape as desired.

*Heat oil and deep fry the falafels until golden brown.

*They should be soft inside and crispy outside.

When are you making them?

