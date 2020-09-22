Here’s why you should have homemade desi makhan or white butter

White butter made at home is good for health. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Even though most of us are working from home and have long working hours at the moment, cooking serves as the perfect stress busters for many. And also, the joy of making dishes from scratch for your loved ones is unparalleled. So if you are always looking at simple recipes to treat your family and friends with, why not make your own butter or makhan at home? Look at this easy recipe to make white butter from chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

All you need is a good quality cream or malai to make white butter without any preservatives or salt, which is considered healthy, as per the chef.

Ingredients

Malai or cream

Ice cold water

Method

*Combine malai and ice-cold water and blend it nicely till the butter separates from the liquid.

*Keep it aside for 15-20 minutes; you will see the butter becoming solid and thick.

*Skim the butter and leave out the water.

*This is how white butter is made – without any salt, preservative-free, and healthy.

People also use a churner to separate the butter from malai by churning it in both directions and/or in a circular motion until the butter separates from the cream.

Here are some benefits of white butter over yellow packaged butter, as per Kapoor.

Immunity

The saturated fats in white butter help in retaining vitamins A and D ultimately helping in getting a stronger immune system.

Preservative-free

White butter made at home is completely healthy considering it is free of salts and other preservatives.

Weight loss

White butter contains lecithin which has been long known for its fat-burning abilities. It also helps in enhancing the metabolism of the body and improves digestion.

Skin glow

A spoon of white butter is good for you because it is loaded with antioxidants and vitamin E which gives your skin a natural glow and more elasticity to the skin.

