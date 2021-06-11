scorecardresearch
Friday, June 11, 2021
Easy dessert recipe: Would you like to try chocolate cake ice cream today?

Simple, easy, and super delicious! You must try this recipe today

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 11, 2021 9:40:46 pm
You will not be able to get enough of the decadent recipe! (Photo: Shivesh Bhatia/Instagram)

In summers, no day feels complete without ice cream. However, if you are still wary of ordering one from outside, we have a super simple and delicious recipe for you. Also, there is a twist as the recipe also comes with a bit of cake! Does that not make it the perfect thing to end the week with?

So check out how to make chocolate cake ice cream with this easy recipe by baker and YouTuber Shivesh Bhatia.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup – Chocolate cake crumbs
  • 2 cups – Whipping cream
  • 400 g – Condensed milk

For homemade condensed milk

  • 2 cups – Milk
  • ¼ tsp – Baking soda
  • ½ cup – Sugar

Steps

*Whip the chilled cream using an electronic beater until you have soft peaks. Now add condensed milk to it and fold the mixture using a spatula.

*Next, add the chocolate crumbs and mix until combined nicely. Pour this into an airtight container and refrigerate it overnight.

*If you do not want to use market-brought condensed milk, you can make it at home too.Check out the recipe here.

Take a look at the recipe video below.

Would you like to try it?

