Easy dessert recipe: Would you like to try chocolate cake ice cream today?

June 11, 2021 9:40:46 pm
In summers, no day feels complete without ice cream. However, if you are still wary of ordering one from outside, we have a super simple and delicious recipe for you. Also, there is a twist as the recipe also comes with a bit of cake! Does that not make it the perfect thing to end the week with?
So check out how to make chocolate cake ice cream with this easy recipe by baker and YouTuber Shivesh Bhatia.
Ingredients
- 1 cup – Chocolate cake crumbs
- 2 cups – Whipping cream
- 400 g – Condensed milk
For homemade condensed milk
- 2 cups – Milk
- ¼ tsp – Baking soda
- ½ cup – Sugar
Steps
*Whip the chilled cream using an electronic beater until you have soft peaks. Now add condensed milk to it and fold the mixture using a spatula.
*Next, add the chocolate crumbs and mix until combined nicely. Pour this into an airtight container and refrigerate it overnight.
*If you do not want to use market-brought condensed milk, you can make it at home too.Check out the recipe here.
Take a look at the recipe video below.
Would you like to try it?
