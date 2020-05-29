Love chilli oil? Learn how to make it at home

Try giving your classic salad a twist by drizzling a bit of red chilli oil. (Photo: Getty) Try giving your classic salad a twist by drizzling a bit of red chilli oil. (Photo: Getty)

Who doesn’t love a drizzle of spicy sauces on their food, especially if it is sriracha or one made from Tabasco peppers? But in case you have run out of your favourite chilli sauce, you can turn to red chilli oil which can also help you with that hint of spice. The condiment, which can be had with sandwiches, slices of bread/focaccia or even noodles, is easily available in supermarkets. But there’s nothing like making one at home yourself. So check out the recipe below and add some (hot) flavours to your weekend!

Ingredients

2 cups – Olive oil

5 tbsp – Red chilli flakes

2 tbsp – Ginger

1/2 tbsp – Salt to taste

1- Star anise

Steps

*Take a pan and add a cup of olive oil. Heat it on medium flame.

*Now take a bowl and add dry chilli flakes, salt, finely chopped ginger and star anise. Mix them well. Once the oil starts to boil, add the dry ingredients.

*Give it a good stir. Your oil is ready! Make sure to store it in an airtight container away from the sun.

You can use this oil with almost everything. Try giving your classic salad a twist by drizzling a bit of red chilli oil or enjoy with your non-fried potato chips. If you are someone who is trying to eat healthy, then you can use chilli oil with blanched vegetables too. It is sure to make a difference!

