Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Enjoy homemade cappuccino in this ‘baarish ka mausam’ (recipe inside)

This recipe, courtesy of chef Sanjeev Kapoor, will surely make your taste buds happy!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 21, 2021 5:36:23 pm
Would you like to make this at home?

While the weather is rainy and gloomy in many parts of the country, there is nothing like good food and hot beverage to quickly fix people’s mood. If you are craving for some restaurant-style coffee in this weather and stepping out is not an option, here is a recipe for homemade cappuccino, courtesy of chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

Ingredients

– Milk — ¾th cup
– Fresh cream — 2 tbsps
– Coffee powder — 2 ½ tsps
– Castor sugar — 1 tsp
– Hot water — 2 tsps

 

Method

1. Mix the milk and fresh cream in a saucepan and allow it to boil for a few minutes.
2. Take the remaining ingredients and mix them in a cup.
3. Once the milk boils, take if off the gas and beat it for two minutes as shown in the video.
4. Once you get the froth and consistency, gently pour it into the cup which contains a mixture of coffee powder, sugar and hot water.
5. Then stir it nicely until the colour changes, and the drink becomes brown.
6. Add a sugar cube, per your liking. Your coffee is now ready!

Would you like to try this today? 

