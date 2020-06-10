Make Bourbon-style biscuits at home with this simple recipe

Try homemade bourbon biscuits. (Source: mintsrecipes/Instagram) Try homemade bourbon biscuits. (Source: mintsrecipes/Instagram)

Your much-loved Bourbon biscuits can be made at home too; so you need not hunt for them when you go to a store. This sandwich-style biscuit, consisting of a chocolate buttercream filling, is known to have been introduced in 1910 in the United Kingdom by a biscuit company.

So if you are craving Bourbon biscuits, try this simple recipe to make as many of them as you desire. Here’s the recipe by Indian food blogger Reshu Drolia.

Ingredients

50 gm and 100 gm- Butter

50 gm – Nutralite butter

1/3 cup – Powdered sugar

1 tsp – Vanilla essence

1 cup – All purpose flour

1 tbsp and 1 tbsp – Cocoa powder

2 cups – Icing sugar

1tsp – Fresh cream

50 gm – White chocolate (melted)

Method

* In a bowl, add 50 gm butter, Nutralite butter, powdered sugar and vanilla essence and beat well.

* To this, add the flour and 1 tbsp cocoa powder and mix to form a dough. Refrigerate for about 20 minutes.

For chocolate buttercream

* In a bowl, take the remaining butter. Beat it till soft. Add icing sugar and mix well. Add the remaining cocoa powder and beat thoroughly. Now add fresh cream and white chocolate, and mix it well with a spatula. Refrigerate for 15 minutes.

For bourbon biscuits

* To roll the dough, dust a surface with flour, cover the dough first with a plastic wrap and then do it.

* Cut the rolled dough into squares. Use a toothpick to makes holes on it. Sprinkle sugar crystals on top.

* Bake the cut dough at 180 degrees for about 10-12 minutes.

* Transfer the chocolate cream to a piping bag and use it to add a layer on top of the biscuit. Cover it with another biscuit. Your biscuit is ready.

Watch the video:

Enjoy homemade Bourbon biscuits with your family.

