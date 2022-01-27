Here’s the perfect recipe for ‘2 ingredient dough pizza’

Pizzas are an emotion; they can fix any bad day. The dish, which is originally from Italy, is extremely popular in India with many brands, home chefs and cafes serving up their version of Neapolitan or New York-style preparations.

As such, would you like to try an easy recipe to make pizza at home tonight? Made with only 2 ingredients, Chef Guntas’ recipe doesn’t require “fancy ingredients, yeast or proofing downtime.”

“Here’s your foolproof, instant two ingredient dough pizza — perfect to satisfy your cravings and cure your Monday blues!”, she captioned her Instagram post. Take a look at the video here:

Perfect for a quick weekday dinner, or for when friends and family visit, this pizza can be paired with any number of sauces or toppings.

Ingredients:

1 & ¾ cups – Flour (maida)

½ cup – Curd

Season with salt

1 tbsp – Oil (optional )

Method:

*In a dry bowl add the flour, curd, salt and knead until it forms a smooth dough.

Ingredients and method for pizza sauce

*Char the tomatoes over fire until cooked. Once done, peel their skin and purée them with a couple of dried red chillies.

*Heat olive oil, add minced garlic and chopped onions and sauté.

*Add the tomato purée and cook until reduced. Add salt, vinegar, and dried herbs. Your pizza sauce is ready.

To make the pizza:

*Roll out the dough evenly and top it with your pizza sauce and choice of toppings.

*Bake on a baking sheet in a preheated oven on 200*c for 15-18 minutes or until done.

Your home-made pizza is now ready to be devoured! Bon Appetit!

