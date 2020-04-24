Celebrate Ramadan with these delicious recipes

Enjoy family time this Ramadan with these sumptuous recipes. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Enjoy family time this Ramadan with these sumptuous recipes. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

The holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan, during which Muslims across the world observe a fast or roza from dawn to dusk, begins today. Worshippers eat a meal before sunrise after which they abstain from eating and also drinking water until after sunset when they have the Iftar meal with their families. The celebrations may be restrained this time owing to the lockdown, but you can always add some extra flavours to your day by trying new recipes. To help you, we have put together some recipes that will make for a loving feast after a full day of fasting.

Almond and Goki Berry Boondi Laddoo

Time to enjoy this sweet with family. Time to enjoy this sweet with family.

Serves: 4 people (two boondi ladoo each)

Ingredients

For ladoo batter

1 1/2 cup – Besan

1 cup – Water

1/2tsp – Cardamom powder

1/4 cup – Roasted almond slivers

3tbsp – Goji berry

3/4tbsp – Ghee

Sunflower oil for deep frying

For sugar syrup

1 1/2 cup – Sugar

3/4 cup – Water

Saffron strands (few)

Method

*Take some water in a pan and add sugar and saffron strands. Place it over low flame and cook until a single string consistency is achieved. Keep the sugar syrup hot.

*Heat oil in a heavy bottomed pan.

*Mix besan, cardamom powder and add water to it to form a batter.

*Check the consistency of the boondi batter by putting a few droplets of it in hot oil. If it becomes flat, the batter is thin and if it has peaks, the batter is thick.

*To make the batter thick, add some more besan, while add water to make it thin.

*To make boondi, hold a perforated ladle over hot oil. Using a spoon spread the batter over the perforated spoon, but make sure that the ladle is placed close to the pan, else the boondis will not be round in shape.

*Do not over fry the boondis and do not crisp them.

*Remove them from oil once the oil stops to sizzle and put it in sugar syrup. Strain the boondis from the syrup.

*Mix the boondis with almond slivers and goji berries and add a tablespoon of ghee for binding.

*Make golf sized roundels and shape them. Use ghee so the mixture does not stick on hands.

Almond and Seviyaan Muzaffar

Say cheers to the festivities with this Ramadan special. Say cheers to the festivities with this Ramadan special.

Serves: 3–4 people

Ingredients

1/2 cup – Blanched almonds

2 cups – Seviyan (Vermicelli)

3 tbsp – Ghee

1 cup – Water

1 cup – Sugar syrup

1/2tsp – Cardamom powder

A pinch – Saffron

1/4 cup – Khoya

3tbsp – Roasted almond slivers

Method

*Remove the skin of the blanched almonds and slice them finely.

*Heat ghee in a pan; roast the seviyan till it turns golden in colour.

*Remove seviyan and ghee from the pan. Pour some water in the same pan and bring it to a boil. Add sugar syrup.

*Add roasted seviyan to water and cook till it becomes soft. Add the cardamom powder and saffron at this stage.

*Grate khoya and add it to the pan. Keep stirring it.

*When the water is absorbed. Remove the pan from heat and transfer the seviyan to a serving dish.

*Garnish with roasted almond slivers.

Recipes by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, Tata Sky cooking expert

Chutney wala Kheema Anda

Time to indulge in a sumptuous platter Time to indulge in a sumptuous platter

Prep time: 10-15 minutes

Cook time: 20-25 minutes

Serves: 2-3.

Ingredients

1tbsp – Oil

2tbsp – Butter

2 – Onions, chopped

1tbsp – Ginger garlic paste

1tbsp – Green chilli paste

1 – Tomato, chopped

Salt to taste

2tsp – Garam masala

1tsp – Red chilli powder

1/2tsp – Turmeric powder

250g – Lamb mince

4 – Eggs

Mint sprig for garnish

Lemon slice for garnish

For Chutney

1 cup – Mint leaves

1 1/2 cup – Coriander leaves

3-4 – Green chillies

1tbsp – Lemon juice

Water as required

Method

*Heat oil and butter in kadhai; add onion and sauté till it browns.

*Meanwhile in a blender, add mint leaves, coriander leaves, green chillies, lemon juice and water and blend to a fine paste. Keep it aside.

*When onions are brown, add ginger garlic paste, green chilli paste and sauté for two minutes.

*Add chopped tomato, salt and sauté for two minutes.

*Add garam masala, red chilli powder, and turmeric powder and mix well.

*Add kheema, mix well and cook for eight-ten minutes.

*Add green chutney and eggs. Leave the eggs as it is and cook for five minutes.

*Mix all together and cook for 3-4 minutes.

*Remove in serving plates.

*Garnish with mint leaves sprig and lemon slice.

*Serve hot.

Chef tip: Mutton/goat meat is leanest among all red meat available to us.

Rose Flower Halwa

Indulge in a sweet affair with this Rose Halwa. Indulge in a sweet affair with this Rose Halwa.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Serves: 4.

Ingredients

2tbsp – Ghee

1 cup – Rajgira flour

2tbsp – Assorted nuts, chopped

5tbsp – Sugar

15-20 – Rose petals

4tbsp – Rose syrup

1tsp – Cardamom powder

1/2 cup – Khoya

1 cup – Milk

Method

*Heat ghee in a pan. Add rajgira flour and stir fry. Add assorted nuts and stir fry till the flour turns slightly brown.

*Add sugar, rose syrup and mix well. Let it simmer for three-four minutes. Add milk, cardamom powder and mix well. Cook till you get desired consistency.

*Add khoya, rose petals, and let it simmer for two-three minutes.

*When the halwa has turned slightly thick, take off from heat.

*Garnish with rose petals and serve warm.

Chef tips: Rose petals are used in eating, and also dry. Rose petals have 95 per cent water and essence. Rose water is good for eyes. According to ancient Chinese beliefs, it is a good medicine for digestive disorders.

Chana Dal Chicken Kheema

Have you tried this keema recipe? Have you tried this keema recipe?

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 20-25 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1 cup – Split bengal gram (chana dal), soaked

500g – Chicken mince (keema)

Oil for cooking

1 – Onion, chopped

4-5 – Cloves

4-5 – Black peppercorns

3-4 – Bay leaves

2 – Green chillies, chopped

1/2tsp – Turmeric powder

1 1/2tsp – Red chilli powder

1tbsp – Coriander powder

1/2tsp – Cumin powder

1tsp – Garam masala

2tsp – Ginger and garlic paste

1 cup – Curd

2-3tbsp – Ghee

1/2 cup – Mint leaves

1tbsp – Lemon juice

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Method

*Heat oil in non-stick pan. Add cloves, black pepper and bay leaves. Sauté till you get a fragrance.

*Add chopped chilies, chopped onion and sauté for a few minutes.

*Add soaked chana dal and sauté it well.

*Add red chili powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala and salt.

*Add water and ginger garlic paste, mix it well. Cover with lid and cook for 15-20minutes.

*Take out the lid, add chicken kheema and mix well.

*Add curd, garam masala, ghee, mint leaves, lemon juice and sauté for a while.

*Cover the pan and cook for 10-15 minutes.

*Remove cover and mix it well. Take out chana dal chicken in serving bowl; garnish with coriander leaves and serve.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd