Padma Lakshmi shares recipe for one of her favourite egg dishes; check it out

The holiday season is the perfect time to spend leisurely hours with friends and family. So what better than enjoying a scrumptious breakfast together? If that sounds like a plan, celebrity author, model and television host Padma Lakshmi has the perfect recipe for you to begin your day with — ‘Egg in a hole’, with an Indian twist to it!

“I made one of my favorite egg dishes! Be careful you don’t break the yolk when you flip it. I meant to say ‘whole’ not ‘solid’ – you want the center of the egg to be intact, but still runny and oozing!” the captioned the video.

“Crispy sourdough fried in olive oil, luscious egg, and a healthy drizzle of Maggi Hot & Sweet. If you’re Indian you probably grew up with this sauce!! You could also use an extra bit of olive oil, some flaky salt, and black pepper,” she added.

Here’s how you can make this delicious dish for yourself at home. Take a look at the recipe here:

Ingredients

*1 to 2 tsp – Extra-virgin olive oil

*1 slice – Sourdough bread

*1 large – Egg

*Fleur de sel, coarsely ground black pepper, or Maggi Hot & Sweet

Method

*Heat a frying pan over medium heat. Drizzle 1 to 2 teaspoons olive oil into the pan, distributing it evenly.

*Cut a hole about 1 inch in diameter in the center of the bread. Toast one side of the bread in the pan for 2-3 minutes, or until golden, then flip the bread to the other side, adding a few more drops of oil, if needed. Let the second side toast for another 2-3 minutes.

*Gently crack the egg into the hole. You can crack it right in or crack the egg into a small dish and then pour it in.

*Once the egg white is opaque, delicately flip the bread over with a spatula, being careful not to break the yolk, which should be nestled in the hole. Cook for a couple more minutes, until the egg is cooked but the yolk is still quivering slightly. Do not overcook.

*Carefully transfer the bread from the pan to a plate and drizzle with a bit more olive oil. You can also add a healthy pinch of fleur de sel as well some pepper. Serve hot.

