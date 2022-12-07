scorecardresearch
Holiday season special: Try this eggless strawberry cake, courtesy of chef Sanjeev Kapoor

According to the chef, the cake is "so simple and delicious, it will blow your mind"

Would you like to try this delectable recipe?
The holiday season is upon us and it is time to make merry. Amid all the festive tidings, it is natural to feel the urge to eat something sugary, especially if you are with your family and are expecting some guests at home.

While donning the chef’s hat, know that some recipes work wonders — they make your taste buds feel happy while not compromising on health either. If you are turning host for a Christmas party this season, here is a simple recipe of eggless strawberry cake, shared by chef Sanjeev Kapoor on his Instagram account.

According to the chef, the cake is “so simple and delicious, it will blow your mind”.

 

Ingredients

🍓8-10 strawberries
🍓½ cup sugar
🍓1 tbsp lemon juice
🍓½ cup butter
🍓1 cup condensed milk
🍓1½ cups flour
🍓½ tsp baking soda
🍓1½ tsps baking powder
🍓1 cup milk
🍓½ tsp strawberry essence

Method

🍰 Start with removing the stems and chopping the strawberries.
🍰 Heat a nonstick pan. Add strawberries and sugar and cook for 4-5 minutes. Add lemon juice and mix well. Allow it to cool.
🍰 Preheat the oven at 180 degree Celsius.
🍰 Take butter in a bowl, add condensed milk and beat until light and fluffy.
🍰 Sift refined flour, baking soda, baking powder in the bowl and mix with light hands.
🍰 Add milk little by little and mix well. Add strawberry essence and mix it well.
🍰 Spread a portion of batter in a silicon baking loaf tin and top up with a portion of strawberry mixture. Finally, top it up with the remaining batter.
🍰 With the help of a wooden stick, swirl to create a marble effect.
🍰 Bake for 20-25 minutes.
🍰 Allow to cool, de-mould, slice and serve.

Would you like to try?

