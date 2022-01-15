End your day with a comforting bowl of dal palak soup topped with garlic croutons (recipe inside)

During the chilling winter months, delicious food and festivities take centre stage. While decadent food is difficult to say no to, it is advisable to maintain caution as overindulgence can lead to health concerns such as indigestion. But, you can always satiate your cravings for comfort food with some tasty yet healthy recipes.

As such, are you looking for healthy, delicious and filling recipes to cook this season? We’ve got you covered with a sumptuous lentil and spinach (dal palak) soup with garlic croutons by Chef Meghna. She took to Instagram to share the recipe for this easy-to-make meal. Take a look:

Describing the recipe, she said,” It’s healthy and packed with nutrition with essentials such as protein. The little garlic flavored bread croutons just add the x-factor to the dish.”

Take a look at the detailed recipe for ‘Dal palak soup with garlic croutons’ here:

Ingredients

*1/2 cup Yellow lentils (Moong Dal soaked in water for 2 hours)

*1/2 tsp turmeric powder

*1 small cinnamon stick

*4-5 bay leaves

*Salt as per taste

*A bunch of fresh spinach

*2-3 Green chillies

*2 tsp Butter

*Cumin seeds

*5-6 finely chopped garlic cloves

*1 small piece of finely chopped ginger

*Crushed black pepper

*1 lemon (Juiced)

*2 spoons of refined/olive oil

*Bread slices (cut into small croutons)

*Fresh cream to garnish

Method

*In a pressure cooker, add 1/2 cup soaked moong dal, to it dd 1/2 tsp turmeric powder, 1 small cinnamon stick, 4-5 bay leaves

*Add salt as per taste and pressure cook up to 2 whistles

*Add a bunch of spinach in hot water, remove in 5 seconds, then transfer in a bowl of ice water to cool down. Next, take the blanched spinach in a mixer jar, add 2-3 green chillies and churn to make puree.

*Remove the bay leaves and cinnamon sticks from cooked dal and blend it with the help of a blender to make it smooth. Then, heat 1 tsp of butter in a pan then add some cumin seeds to it.

*Add 3-4 finely chopped garlic cloves, a small piece of finely chopped ginger, crushed black pepper and mix it. When the garlic is slightly cooked add the boiled dal. (You can also drain dal and add it)

*Bring it to a boil and turn the heat on low, then add the palak puree and mix it, add water if it’s too thick.

*Add salt as per taste, turn off the heat and add the juice of 1 lemon.

To make garlic croutons

*Heat up the pan. Add a pat of butter and 2 spoons of oil

*Add 2 finely chopped garlic cloves to the butter-oil mixture, then add salt as per taste

*Add crushed black pepper and mix it in

*Now, cut bread slices into small cubes and pour the butter mixture on it (Keep fried garlic aside for garnish)

*Roast these croutons in a pan till golden-brown and crunchy

How do you serve this soup?

Take the dal palak soup in a serving bowl, then top it with some fresh cream, garlic croutons and fried garlic.

Seasonal, hearty and delicious — this soup is bound to keep you wanting for more!

Will you give it a try?

