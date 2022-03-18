This Holi, find out how you can recycle ragi thandai residue (recipe inside)

On the occasion of Holi, I made finger millet (ragi) thandai with my students. While there were many queries about changing millet as per the health protocols, along with storing and freezing of thandai, I wanted the creative juices to flow on how best we can use ragi thandai residue.

This was nutrient-dense, packed with many nuts, seeds, fibre and spices. Ideas ranged from gluten-free thandai cakes, gluten-free gujiyas with millets, gluten-free thandai crackers that were made last year, too, thandai and gulkand paan bites, mocktails, thandai residue kulfi and baked thandai bites.

My students and I enjoyed making things gluten-free. I always say millets are fun and I am happy I could help them churn out the most amazing Holi platters.

You, too, can make ragi thandai today; check out the recipe here.

For gluten-free thandai bites, I have used gluten-free discard and incorporated gluten-free flours that would taste just perfect with ragi thandai residue. Do give it a try.

Gluten-free baked ragi thandai bites (using thandai residue)

Ingredients (makes 12 big bites)

· 1 cup ragi thandai residue

· 2 tbsp melon seeds

· 2 tbsp rose petals

· 1/4 cup cow ghee

· 4 tbsp maple syrup

· 1/2 cup barnyard millet flour

· 1/2 cup rice flour

· 2 tbsp gluten-free sourdough discard

· A pinch of sea salt

· Some poppy seeds and rose petals as toppings

Method

1. In a deep bowl, add thandai residue, gluten-free discard, melon seeds, rose petals, cow ghee, millet flour, rice flour and combine together to form a firm dough. You can add jaggery here, but as per my liking, I feel jaggery will contradict the flavours of thandai in this recipe.

2. Refrigerate this dough for 1-2 hours till it is firm. You don’t have to freeze the dough here.

3. Roll out thin and add toppings of your choice. I added poppy seeds, more rose petals, and some sea salt on top. You can check the video for reference.

4. You can cut in any desired shape, I preferred square shape.

5. Transfer these bites onto a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Bake them at 170°C for 15 minutes in a preheated oven. Always keep a manual check on your oven. Do not overbake. Allow it to cool completely.

6. Once cooled, enjoy it with your tea-time snacks.

7. Thandai bites are an excellent way to use up all thandai residue without having to add too much sugar to your diet. Do not forget to share it with your friends and loved ones. While the market is loaded with all sugary stuff, this is the best food gift you can give.

8. Enjoy Holi with natural colours and spend quality time with your loved ones.

(Shalini Rajani is a millet coach and founder of Crazy Kadchi. She holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops and Sourdough Baking Workshops for all age groups.)

