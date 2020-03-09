Match traditional delicacies with health-conscious dishes to give your Holi platter a vibrant flavour

Have a good time on Holi with these delightful and easy to make recipes. Have a good time on Holi with these delightful and easy to make recipes.

By Ashwin Solanki and Samriddhi Sakunia

Orange and Beetroot tartlets with almond fig crust

Ingredients

For crust

Almond: 75gm

Figs:160gm

For Cream

Cashewnut: 150gm

Chopped Beetroot: 40gm

Coconut Sugar: 25gm

Lemon Juice: 1no

Orange Peeled & Chopped: 1no

Method

For crust

Soak the Figs in Warm water for 30minutes, until soft (if figs are soft & mists do not soak the figs in water)

Drain out all the water, dry the figs on a paper towel.

Pure the figs to make a thick paste, do not add any water to the mixture.

Roast the almonds and crush it to fine bits in the mixer.

Add the chopped almonds to the fig paste.

Use this paste to line the tart ring. Make sure the tart has a removable base.

Once the tart is lined let it rest in the fridge.

For cream

Soak the cashew for 30 minutes. Once done drain and make a paste in a mixer.

Peel and chop the beetroot, add it to the mixer containing beetroot.

Add the coconut sugar, lemon juice & orange.

Blend the mixture together to make a fine smooth paste.

Remove the mixture and fill the lined tart mold.

Reserve some of the mixture of piping on top as per your liking.

Garnish the tart as creatively as possible to relish the orange and beetroot flavors.

By Chef Nicholas, Executive Pastry Chef, The Ritz-Carlton, Pune.

Holi Chaat – Multigrain Papadi, frozen dahi-vada

Savour the tangy Holi special chaat.

Ingredients for Dahi Vada

White lentils (2 cups) (urad)

Ginger (1 inch chopped)

Jeera Whole

Hing 2gm

Salt (to taste)

Method: Soak the Lentils 2-3 hours, grind it into a fine paste and mix in rest of the ingredients. Deep fry until golden brown and reserve. Soak it into Ice cold water then squeeze out excess water and reserve.

—————————————–

Green chutney

Coriander leaves (1 bunch)

Green chilies (2 to 3)

Mint (1 Bunch)

Salt as per taste

Lemon Juice

Curd

Method

Grind coriander, mint and green chilies then adjust flavors with lemon and salt. Add curd as per desired consistency.

—————————————–

Tamarind chutney

1 cup of seedless tamarind soaked in water

Jaggery 1/2 cup or more as per taste

Ginger Powder

Chaat Masala

Black salt

Fennel seeds powder

Whole Coriander crushed and powder to taste

Cumin powder

Amchur Powder

Hing

Red Chilli Powder

Method

Boil Tamarind and Jaggery, strain the pulp and reserve

Heat oil in a pan Hing and Cumin Powder that acts as tempering and add to the pulp, then add all rest of the spice mix and further boil for 10 mins and cool.

—————————————

Frozen – Dahi Vada

Greek Yoghurt 250gm

salt as per taste

sugar (2 to 3 tbsp)

Fried and soaked Vadas

Method

Whisk the curd, salt and sugar as per desired taste then pass it through fine sieve and reserve, save some curd for garnish later.

Break the vada’s into pieces and mix it through. Freeze the mixture for 1 hour, mix it well again and further freeze for 1 more hour.

———————————-

For Garnish

Roasted cumin powder 1 tbsp

Turmeric pd

Roasted Chilli powder

Pomegranate Seeds

Black salt

Fine Sev

Tamarind and Green chutney’s

Sweetened curd

Coriander and mint leaves

Assembling the dish:

Drizzle the sauces on the plate.

Use Multigrain or Normal papdi from the market add chopped tomatoes, onion, chillies, chopped boiled potatoes, Peanuts, black salt, amchur powder, tamarind chutney, green chutney and sweetened curd. Mix well and place it on the plate.

Scoop out Frozen Dahi vada onto the plate. Drizzle more sauces and spiced powders on top and sprinkle sev and pomegranate seeds.

By Chef Kiran Suvarna, Executive Chef, Le Méridien Mahabaleshwar Resort & Spa

Gujrati fafda with spicy chutney

Enjoy the easy to make snack on Holi with friends and family.

Fafda is a fried crispy crunchy tasty snack made with besan (gram flour), laced with carom seeds and black pepper. It is a popular Gujarati vegan snack. This recipe makes for fafda, which tastes similar to the one you get outside.It is a dish which is very famous in tea time snacks

Recipe

2 cups besan (chick-pea flour)

1/4 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp ajwain (thymol)

1/4 tsp haldi (turmeric)

1 Tbsp oil

1/2 tsp salt tsp or to taste

Oil to deep-fry

How to Make Fafda

1.Mix the besan, soda, ajwain, haldi, 1 tbsp oil and salt together.

2.Add water and knead into a soft dough.

3.Take a portion of the dough and place it on a greased surface.

4.With base of your palm, drag the dough in a straight line, holding the dough at the starting point with the other hand.

5.This will form a strip.

6.Fry these strips over medium heat till crispy

By Chef Praduman Bisht, Executive Chef, Marriott Suites Pune

Vegetable Vermicelli

Count on this good-old vegetable vermicelli recipe.

Ingredients

2 cups of roasted thin Vermicelli

Chopped vegetables

1 onion

1 tomato

1 potato

1 green chillies

4-5 French beans

1/2 cups of fresh peas

2 tbsp of Schezwan sauce by Chings

1 tsp black mustard

3 – 4 curry leaves

Salt and lemon to taste

Preparing Time – 10 mins

Cooking Time – 20 mins

Process

Heat 2 table spoon olive oil in a kadai/cooking pan

Add black mustard seeds, curry leaves, and chopped green chillies. Wait until mustard starts popping and chillies turn slight brown.

Add chopped potato, peas, and beans first because these three will take a little longer to get cooked

Then add onion and salt

Lastly add chopped tomatoes and mix it well

Wait until all of this is properly cooked

Now add vermicelli along with two small bowls of water to it

Cover the kadai with a lid and let it cook for 4-5 minutes until the vermicelli is cooked and the water is dried up

Once the water is completely evaporated, then add Schezwan sauce to it and mix it well

You can now transfer the vermicelli to a serving bowl and squeeze a lemon to it, and garnish it with chopped coriander and some aloo bhujia.

By Food Blogger Neha from chronicles.by.neha

