Match traditional delicacies with health-conscious dishes to give your Holi platter a vibrant flavour

By Ashwin Solanki and Samriddhi Sakunia
Orange and Beetroot tartlets with almond fig crust
Ingredients
For crust
Almond: 75gm
Figs:160gm
For Cream
Cashewnut: 150gm
Chopped Beetroot: 40gm
Coconut Sugar: 25gm
Lemon Juice: 1no
Orange Peeled & Chopped: 1no
Method
For crust
Soak the Figs in Warm water for 30minutes, until soft (if figs are soft & mists do not soak the figs in water)
Drain out all the water, dry the figs on a paper towel.
Pure the figs to make a thick paste, do not add any water to the mixture.
Roast the almonds and crush it to fine bits in the mixer.
Add the chopped almonds to the fig paste.
Use this paste to line the tart ring. Make sure the tart has a removable base.
Once the tart is lined let it rest in the fridge.
For cream
Soak the cashew for 30 minutes. Once done drain and make a paste in a mixer.
Peel and chop the beetroot, add it to the mixer containing beetroot.
Add the coconut sugar, lemon juice & orange.
Blend the mixture together to make a fine smooth paste.
Remove the mixture and fill the lined tart mold.
Reserve some of the mixture of piping on top as per your liking.
Garnish the tart as creatively as possible to relish the orange and beetroot flavors.
By Chef Nicholas, Executive Pastry Chef, The Ritz-Carlton, Pune.
Holi Chaat – Multigrain Papadi, frozen dahi-vada
Ingredients for Dahi Vada
White lentils (2 cups) (urad)
Ginger (1 inch chopped)
Jeera Whole
Hing 2gm
Salt (to taste)
Method: Soak the Lentils 2-3 hours, grind it into a fine paste and mix in rest of the ingredients. Deep fry until golden brown and reserve. Soak it into Ice cold water then squeeze out excess water and reserve.
—————————————–
Green chutney
Coriander leaves (1 bunch)
Green chilies (2 to 3)
Mint (1 Bunch)
Salt as per taste
Lemon Juice
Curd
Method
Grind coriander, mint and green chilies then adjust flavors with lemon and salt. Add curd as per desired consistency.
—————————————–
Tamarind chutney
1 cup of seedless tamarind soaked in water
Jaggery 1/2 cup or more as per taste
Ginger Powder
Chaat Masala
Black salt
Fennel seeds powder
Whole Coriander crushed and powder to taste
Cumin powder
Amchur Powder
Hing
Red Chilli Powder
Method
Boil Tamarind and Jaggery, strain the pulp and reserve
Heat oil in a pan Hing and Cumin Powder that acts as tempering and add to the pulp, then add all rest of the spice mix and further boil for 10 mins and cool.
—————————————
Frozen – Dahi Vada
Greek Yoghurt 250gm
salt as per taste
sugar (2 to 3 tbsp)
Fried and soaked Vadas
Method
Whisk the curd, salt and sugar as per desired taste then pass it through fine sieve and reserve, save some curd for garnish later.
Break the vada’s into pieces and mix it through. Freeze the mixture for 1 hour, mix it well again and further freeze for 1 more hour.
———————————-
For Garnish
Roasted cumin powder 1 tbsp
Turmeric pd
Roasted Chilli powder
Pomegranate Seeds
Black salt
Fine Sev
Tamarind and Green chutney’s
Sweetened curd
Coriander and mint leaves
Assembling the dish:
Drizzle the sauces on the plate.
Use Multigrain or Normal papdi from the market add chopped tomatoes, onion, chillies, chopped boiled potatoes, Peanuts, black salt, amchur powder, tamarind chutney, green chutney and sweetened curd. Mix well and place it on the plate.
Scoop out Frozen Dahi vada onto the plate. Drizzle more sauces and spiced powders on top and sprinkle sev and pomegranate seeds.
By Chef Kiran Suvarna, Executive Chef, Le Méridien Mahabaleshwar Resort & Spa
Gujrati fafda with spicy chutney
Fafda is a fried crispy crunchy tasty snack made with besan (gram flour), laced with carom seeds and black pepper. It is a popular Gujarati vegan snack. This recipe makes for fafda, which tastes similar to the one you get outside.It is a dish which is very famous in tea time snacks
Recipe
2 cups besan (chick-pea flour)
1/4 tsp baking soda
1/4 tsp ajwain (thymol)
1/4 tsp haldi (turmeric)
1 Tbsp oil
1/2 tsp salt tsp or to taste
Oil to deep-fry
How to Make Fafda
1.Mix the besan, soda, ajwain, haldi, 1 tbsp oil and salt together.
2.Add water and knead into a soft dough.
3.Take a portion of the dough and place it on a greased surface.
4.With base of your palm, drag the dough in a straight line, holding the dough at the starting point with the other hand.
5.This will form a strip.
6.Fry these strips over medium heat till crispy
By Chef Praduman Bisht, Executive Chef, Marriott Suites Pune
Vegetable Vermicelli
Ingredients
2 cups of roasted thin Vermicelli
Chopped vegetables
1 onion
1 tomato
1 potato
1 green chillies
4-5 French beans
1/2 cups of fresh peas
2 tbsp of Schezwan sauce by Chings
1 tsp black mustard
3 – 4 curry leaves
Salt and lemon to taste
Preparing Time – 10 mins
Cooking Time – 20 mins
Process
Heat 2 table spoon olive oil in a kadai/cooking pan
Add black mustard seeds, curry leaves, and chopped green chillies. Wait until mustard starts popping and chillies turn slight brown.
Add chopped potato, peas, and beans first because these three will take a little longer to get cooked
Then add onion and salt
Lastly add chopped tomatoes and mix it well
Wait until all of this is properly cooked
Now add vermicelli along with two small bowls of water to it
Cover the kadai with a lid and let it cook for 4-5 minutes until the vermicelli is cooked and the water is dried up
Once the water is completely evaporated, then add Schezwan sauce to it and mix it well
You can now transfer the vermicelli to a serving bowl and squeeze a lemon to it, and garnish it with chopped coriander and some aloo bhujia.
By Food Blogger Neha from chronicles.by.neha
