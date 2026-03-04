Protein thandai, dahi bhalla and mini paan kulfis: Fitness influencer gives fun twist to recipes that you can try at your Holi party this year

Here are some fun recipes to try this Holi (Source: AI Generated)

Holi 2026 is almost here, bringing with it vibrant colours, fun gatherings and tables full of festive favourites. From creamy thandai to dahi bhalla and indulgent gujhiya, food is central to the celebrations. But for those who track and prioritise protein intake, how can they enjoy the festivities just as much as the rest?

Offering a possible middle path, fitness influencer Vanshika Khurana shared three Holi recipes on Instagram: one drink, one savoury dish, and one dessert, designed to stay festive while staying macro-conscious.

Her protein thandai, a twist on the traditional Holi drink, contains 18.5 grams of protein per serving and 221 calories. “I’m blending the soaked makhana with nuts, spices, anjeer, protein powder and milk. I’ve used the vanilla protein powder,” she mentioned.