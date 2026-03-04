Protein thandai, dahi bhalla and mini paan kulfis: Fitness influencer gives fun twist to recipes that you can try at your Holi party this year

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Holi 2026 is almost here, bringing with it vibrant colours, fun gatherings and tables full of festive favourites. From creamy thandai to dahi bhalla and indulgent gujhiya, food is central to the celebrations. But for those who track and prioritise protein intake, how can they enjoy the festivities just as much as the rest?
Offering a possible middle path, fitness influencer Vanshika Khurana shared three Holi recipes on Instagram: one drink, one savoury dish, and one dessert, designed to stay festive while staying macro-conscious.
Her protein thandai, a twist on the traditional Holi drink, contains 18.5 grams of protein per serving and 221 calories. “I’m blending the soaked makhana with nuts, spices, anjeer, protein powder and milk. I’ve used the vanilla protein powder,” she mentioned.
The low-calorie dahi bhalla swaps fried lentil dumplings for softened makhana and combines Greek yoghurt, spices, monkfruit extract, and chutneys for flavour. According to her, the recipe delivers 15 grams of protein and around 220 calories per serving, positioning it as a lighter savoury option for party spreads.
For dessert, Khurana suggests mini-paan kulfis, which she says contain only 45 calories each. She explains, “Just blend everything soaked in milk with the paan patta, gulkand and protein powder. Set it in an ice cube tray, and they come out so, so cute.”
Recipe
|
Calories & Protein
|
Ingredients
|
Method
|Protein Thandai
|221 kcal
18.5 g protein per serve
(2 serves)
|Almonds – 6
Cashews – 5
Roasted makhana – 15–20
Poppy seeds – 2 tsp
Fennel seeds – 1 tsp
Black peppercorns – 4 pcs
Green cardamom – 4 pods
Cinnamon stick – 1
Saffron – 3–4 strands
Anjeer – 1/2 (optional)
Toned milk – 250 ml
Warm water – 3 tbsp
Oziva Plant Protein (Vanilla) – 1 scoop
|1. Soak roasted makhanas in water for a few minutes.
2. Infuse saffron in a little milk.
3. Blend soaked makhanas with saffron milk, nuts, spices, vanilla protein powder, and milk.
4. Serve chilled.
|Low-Calorie Dahi Bhalla
|~220 kcal
~15 g protein
(2 serves)
|Greek yoghurt – 180 g
Water – 50–60 ml
Red chilli powder – 1/4 tsp
Aamchur – 1/2 tsp
Black salt – 1/4 tsp
Jeera powder – 1/2 tsp
Chaat masala – 1 tsp
Monkfruit extract – 2 tsp
Makhana – 30 g
Boiling waterToppings:
Green chutney – 1 tbsp
Imli chutney – 1 tbsp
Pomegranate seeds – 1 tbsp
Extra chaat masala + red chilli powder
Sev (optional)
|1. Mix yoghurt, water, spices, and monkfruit extract until smooth.
2. Roast makhana until crispy. Soak in boiling water for 4–5 minutes.
3. Add softened makhana to yogurt mixture and soak 20–30 minutes.
4. Add toppings and serve.
|Mini Paan Kulfis
|45 kcal each
|Makhana – 30 g
Melon seeds – 10 g
Cardamom pods – 2
Cashews – 10
Rolled oats – 15 g
Low-fat milk – 300 ml
Paan leaves – 4 (medium)
Gulkand – 20 g
Plant Protein (Vanilla) – 1 scoop
Chopped almonds – 10 g
|1. Soak makhanas, spices, seeds, nuts, and oats in milk.
2. Blend with paan leaves, gulkand, and vanilla protein powder.
3. Add chopped almonds to kulfi moulds.
4. Pour the mixture over the almonds.
5. Freeze overnight. Serve chilled.
