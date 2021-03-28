scorecardresearch
Sunday, March 28, 2021
Holi 2021: Enjoy this delectable rainbow cake (recipe inside)

If you are not playing with colours this time, why not include them in your cake and enjoy the festival?

March 28, 2021 10:11:09 am
March 28, 2021 10:11:09 am
rainbow cake, easy recipe rainbow cake, how to make rainbow cake at home, holi dessert recipes, rainbow cake holi recipeYou cannot miss out on this luscious cake! (Photo: PR Handout)

Holi is here! And even if you are not celebrating it this time, you can always plan a feast with your friends and family. And since all celebratory occasions demand something sweet, ensure your feast has dessert, too! For Holi, you can bake a cake multiple colours, which will make it look decadent! We have a recipe that you may like, courtesy of chef Avijit Ghosh, a patisserie and chocoalatarie.

Each layer represents the seven colours of the rainbow. (Photo: PR handout)

Ingredients

  • For vanilla sponge
    10 eggs
  • 240g refined sugar
  • 320g all-purpose flour
  • 30g cake gel
  • 12g baking powder
  • 40g refined oil
  • 7 VIBGYOR food colours
  • 2-3 tsp of vanilla essence

For the cream cheese filling

  • 7 6” round sponge sheet of ½ cm or larger height
  • 125g cream cheese
  • 120g butter
  • 60g icing sugar
  • 10ml vanilla essence
  • 30g sugar syrup

Steps

To bake the vanilla sponge

*Add all the ingredients to a large mixing bowl and whisk it. Then divide the mixture into seven equal parts and add the seven rainbow (VIBGYOR) colours to each of the 7 parts separately.

*Then move on to lining a 6-inch cake mould with butter or parchment paper and pour the coloured vanilla cake mix individually, one in each of the seven cake moulds.

*Bake at 180 deg Celsius for at least 20 minutes.

To make the cream cheese filling and assembling the cake

*Whisk the butter until it has soft peaks and is light and fluffy in its texture. To this, add the icing sugar and blend it well.

*Finally, add the vanilla essence. To this, blend the buttercream along with the cream cheese.

*Now, take each of the coloured sponge and soak them with sugar syrup by carefully pouring on them.

*In the order of  VIBGYOR, lay the violet sponge down first and layer with the cream cheese and buttercream mixture.

*Now add the next layer which is in the indigo colour and repeat the layering of the mixture, following it up with sponges of blue, green, yellow, orange and red.

*Continue doing until you top the red sponge with the filling. Dust it with icing sugar and cut a nice chunky slice to enjoy!

