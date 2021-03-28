Holi 2021: Enjoy this delectable rainbow cake (recipe inside)

You cannot miss out on this luscious cake! (Photo: PR Handout)

Holi is here! And even if you are not celebrating it this time, you can always plan a feast with your friends and family. And since all celebratory occasions demand something sweet, ensure your feast has dessert, too! For Holi, you can bake a cake multiple colours, which will make it look decadent! We have a recipe that you may like, courtesy of chef Avijit Ghosh, a patisserie and chocoalatarie.

MORE ON FOOD | Holi 2021: Celebrate the festival of colours with these delectable treats

Each layer represents the seven colours of the rainbow. (Photo: PR handout) Each layer represents the seven colours of the rainbow. (Photo: PR handout)

Ingredients

For vanilla sponge

10 eggs

10 eggs 240g refined sugar

320g all-purpose flour

30g cake gel

12g baking powder

40g refined oil

7 VIBGYOR food colours

2-3 tsp of vanilla essence

For the cream cheese filling

7 6” round sponge sheet of ½ cm or larger height

125g cream cheese

120g butter

60g icing sugar

10ml vanilla essence

30g sugar syrup

Steps

To bake the vanilla sponge

*Add all the ingredients to a large mixing bowl and whisk it. Then divide the mixture into seven equal parts and add the seven rainbow (VIBGYOR) colours to each of the 7 parts separately.

*Then move on to lining a 6-inch cake mould with butter or parchment paper and pour the coloured vanilla cake mix individually, one in each of the seven cake moulds.

*Bake at 180 deg Celsius for at least 20 minutes.

To make the cream cheese filling and assembling the cake

*Whisk the butter until it has soft peaks and is light and fluffy in its texture. To this, add the icing sugar and blend it well.

*Finally, add the vanilla essence. To this, blend the buttercream along with the cream cheese.

*Now, take each of the coloured sponge and soak them with sugar syrup by carefully pouring on them.

*In the order of VIBGYOR, lay the violet sponge down first and layer with the cream cheese and buttercream mixture.

*Now add the next layer which is in the indigo colour and repeat the layering of the mixture, following it up with sponges of blue, green, yellow, orange and red.

*Continue doing until you top the red sponge with the filling. Dust it with icing sugar and cut a nice chunky slice to enjoy!

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle