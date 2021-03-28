Holi 2021: Enjoy this delectable rainbow cake (recipe inside)

March 28, 2021 10:11:09 am
Holi is here! And even if you are not celebrating it this time, you can always plan a feast with your friends and family. And since all celebratory occasions demand something sweet, ensure your feast has dessert, too! For Holi, you can bake a cake multiple colours, which will make it look decadent! We have a recipe that you may like, courtesy of chef Avijit Ghosh, a patisserie and chocoalatarie.
Ingredients
- For vanilla sponge
10 eggs
- 240g refined sugar
- 320g all-purpose flour
- 30g cake gel
- 12g baking powder
- 40g refined oil
- 7 VIBGYOR food colours
- 2-3 tsp of vanilla essence
For the cream cheese filling
- 7 6” round sponge sheet of ½ cm or larger height
- 125g cream cheese
- 120g butter
- 60g icing sugar
- 10ml vanilla essence
- 30g sugar syrup
Steps
To bake the vanilla sponge
*Add all the ingredients to a large mixing bowl and whisk it. Then divide the mixture into seven equal parts and add the seven rainbow (VIBGYOR) colours to each of the 7 parts separately.
*Then move on to lining a 6-inch cake mould with butter or parchment paper and pour the coloured vanilla cake mix individually, one in each of the seven cake moulds.
*Bake at 180 deg Celsius for at least 20 minutes.
To make the cream cheese filling and assembling the cake
*Whisk the butter until it has soft peaks and is light and fluffy in its texture. To this, add the icing sugar and blend it well.
*Finally, add the vanilla essence. To this, blend the buttercream along with the cream cheese.
*Now, take each of the coloured sponge and soak them with sugar syrup by carefully pouring on them.
*In the order of VIBGYOR, lay the violet sponge down first and layer with the cream cheese and buttercream mixture.
*Now add the next layer which is in the indigo colour and repeat the layering of the mixture, following it up with sponges of blue, green, yellow, orange and red.
*Continue doing until you top the red sponge with the filling. Dust it with icing sugar and cut a nice chunky slice to enjoy!
