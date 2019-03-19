Holi 2019: Indulge in these delicious recipes and set the festive mood

Holi 2019: No Indian festival is complete without indulging in some finger-licking food and drinks. With Holi just around the corner, we have curated a list of delicious fusion Holi recipes that are sure to add to your colourful celebrations. Holi, the festival of colours, is celebrated every year on the day of Purnima, the full moon day, in the month of Falgun. This festival is celebrated on two consecutive days – it begins with chhoti Holi, also known as Holika Dahan, and is followed by Rangwali Holi, Dhuleti, Dhulandi or Dhulivandan. This year Holi falls on March 21.

Advertising

Holi signifies the triumph of good over evil and also marks the onset of spring season. On this day people apply dry colours or gulal on each other’s faces and celebrate with friends and family.

Here are some recipes that you can prepare on the occasion.

Doodh Jalebi

by Chef Suresh Thampy, Executive Chef, Holiday Inn

Ingredient

3 cups – Maida

1 cup – Curd

½ cup – Corn Flour

3 cups – Sugar

5 strands – Saffron

2 tsp – Cardamon powder

5 tbsp – Ghee

2 tbsp – Baking soda

4 cups – Oil

4 glass – Water

4 tsp – Rode essence

3 drops – Edible food colour

½ cups – Milk

Method

Advertising

* For making this dessert recipe, mix maida, corn flour and baking soda in a bowl.

* Add ghee and orange food colour in the above mixture. To make a thick batter, add curd and water.

* Mix well until it is thick but has a pouring consistency. Keep it aside for 8 hours or overnight.

* To make the sugar syrup, heat water in a pan over medium flame.

* Add sugar and mix until fully dissolved. Simmer the syrup until it attains one string consistency.

* Add saffron, cardamom powder and rose essence. Stir well.

* Heat oil in a pan over medium flame for deep frying. Now fill the jalebi batter in a muslin cloth and pierce a small hole in it.

* Squeeze the muslin cloth to make concentric circles. Fry till jalebis are crisp and golden.

* Soak the jalebis in sugar syrup for 2-3 minutes. Ensure that the sugar syrup is warm and not very hot. Now remove from the syrup and place it on a tray lined with butter paper or foil.

* Decorate with silver foil and serve the jalebis hot, warm or at room temperature with creamy rabri.

* Serve hot jalebi along with milk.

Chilli Cheese Samosa

by Chef Suresh Thampy, Executive Chef, Holiday Inn

Ingredients

For Chilli Cheese Mix

½ cup – Green Chilli

1 ½ cups – Processed Cheese

½ cup – Coriander

1 cup – Mozzarella

1 cup – Potatoes

¼ cup – Butter

Salt as per taste

Oil for frying

For Samosa covering

2 cups – All-purpose refined flour

2 tsp – Ajwain

2 tbsp – Oil

Method

* Boil the potatoes and cook until soft.

* Meanwhile fine chop green chilies, coriander and grate the cheese

* Once the potato is cooked peel them carefully and grate.

* Now melt butter in a pan on a low flame and add chopped green chilies and toss it.

* Quickly add the grated potato and mix well, cook until the mash is steaming hot.

* Add salt and coriander, remove from the flame and let it cool.

* Once cooled, mix in the grated cheese (processed and mozzarella cheese)

* Mix all the ingredients together until dough becomes dry and flakey

* Prepare small dough balls and roll it into chapattis of about six inches.

* Cut chapattis into two halves.

* Take mixture for stuffing at the center and fold inside.

* Seal from all edges and prepare triangle samosa fold.

* Deep fry and serve hot.

Chicken Makhani Naan Pizza

by Chef Suresh Thampy, Executive Chef, Holiday Inn

Ingredient

3 cups – Refined flour

½ cup – Butter

1 cup – Milk

Salt as per taste

1 glass – Water

2 cups – Makhani sauce

2 cups – Mozzarella cheese

1 cups – Onions

Olive as required

2 cups – Grilled Chicken

1 cup – Coriander

Method

* Roll in the naan dough in triangle shape and half-cook it in the tandoor.

* Spread makhani gravy and cheese on top.

* Add chicken and onion rings as toppings.

* Lift the pizza base using a shovel and place it in the pizza oven.

* Cook the pizza in the oven pre heated at 240*C for about eight mins.

* Once cooked remove from the oven and place on a cutting board

* Using a pizza wheel cut it in to 8 uniform wedges

* Serve hot on a pizza plate sprinkled with corriander

Gulkand Shahi gujia

by Chef Ajay Mathur, Executive Chef Jaypee Palace Agra

Ingredient

800 ml – Ghee

500g – Maida

120 ml – Oil

600g – Khoya

8g – Green cardamom powder

25g – Almond

25g – Raisin

25g – Dried coconut

350g – Sugar

25g – Gulkand

1 leaf – Chandi Verk

5g – Pista

* Sieve the flour. Mix the maida with oil. Using fingers, mix well so that the mixture takes the form of bread crumbs and binds to a certain extent.

* Now add some water and knead lightly. Keep adding water as required and knead into soft but tight dough. Set aside and cover.

* Mash the khoya and fry it in a kadhai till it turns light brown in colour.

* Add sugar and cardamom powder into the khoya and mix well.

* Add almonds, cashew, coconut and raisins. Fry for two minutes. Allow it to cool.

* Divide the dough into small balls and roll each ball into a small round of four inch diameter.

* Fill half the round with the khoya mixture and with sweetened rose petals (gulkand).

* Fold it and seal the round, twisting the edges inwards. Take care that the filling doesn’t ooze out.

* Heat ghee in a pan and deep fry the gujiyas in batches on a medium flame.

* When golden brown in colour, drain and remove.

Advertising

* Arrange on a plate and cover with chandi verk and pista.