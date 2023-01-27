Chefs tells us about the mysterious history and origin of rarha chicken

Rarha chicken or murgh rarha is a popular dish on most North Indian menus. The spicy chicken dish has a unique taste and texture that makes it a crowd favourite. Usually, it is slow-cooked till the meat falls off the bone, and looks like the dish is made with minced meat. Though originally it was made only with mutton, over the years the preparation has become common with chicken, too. Recently, Chef Kunal Kapur shared ‘Rarha ki story’ on his Instagram page, discussing the unknown origins of this delicacy.

“We don’t have any written facts to find out when was the first time rarha made. Many people believe this is an Awadhi dish, while others say it is a Punjabi dish. In this recipe, I can’t find any specific Awadhi flavours. But the name rarha perhaps comes from the word “rarhna” (meaning roasted), just like the Punjabis use it. So it means well roasted, or bhuna,” he said in the video.

This piqued our curiosity; where do the roots of this popular dish lie? Chef Gaurav Bansal, chef de cuisine at Sheraton Grand Bangalore Brigade Gateway, said that the origins of the dish date back to a time when slow cooking was the only way to cook dishes. “The original mutton dish is very rustic. It has bones, offal, and a sticky texture, thanks to the gelatin oozing out. But it is not everyone’s cup of tea,” he told indianexpress.com.

He added that the more “modern” rarha chicken dish originates in Punjab. “It’s not just the preparation, but also the sheer amount of chicken used to make this curry that makes it one of the richest and most extravagant curries we have. You cannot rush when you are cooking it. But the end product is more than worth it,” he shared.

Chef Gaurav Ramakrishnan, head chef of Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore, added that contrary to popular belief, rarha chicken or rarha gosht is not a Lucknowi dish, but a dish from Himachal! “Rarha literally means ‘rar na’ or ‘bhun na’. That means the meat is cooked till it falls off the bone. As such, rarha gosht cannot be made with boneless meat. And the original rarha gosht does not have any minced meat added to the dish. It’s only after sautéing in the pan for a long time that the meat leaves the bones and becomes sort of a ‘pulled meat’. This gives the whole dish and appearance of minced meat,” he explained.

On the other hand, Damanraj Singh Dhindsa, senior sous chef at The Oberoi, Bengaluru is a total purist. He said that firstly, there is no such dish as rarha chicken; rarha always goes well with mutton (gosht).

“Rarha Gosht is a rich Mughlai dish that is said to have originated in the royal kitchen of the Nawabs of Awadh (today’s Lucknow). Like innumerable other delectable dishes from this lineage of gourmands, each Awadhi dish had its own combination of spices and a specific way of cooking, which was never compromised. Most of them included careful selection of ingredients and slow cooking. Not so far back, just a couple of decades ago, rarha gosht was one of the most popular dishes all over north India and Pakistan. You could even get it in the dhabas on the Grand Trunk Road. But today, finding the authentic dish in regular restaurants is tough,” he lamented.

