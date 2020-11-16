Craving something sweet today? Learn from Hina Khan’s kitchen and enjoy the festive season

Hina Khan is all set for the festive season! (Photo: Hina Khan/ Youtube, designed by Gargi Singh)

Hina Khan is one of our favourite fashionistas. But the actor recently took to her YouTube channel to upload a video of her cooking, and now she has become our favourite chef, too! Clad in a stunning floral kurti, the actor shared her recipe of cooking an easy sweet dish — sooji ka halwa. If you have been wanting to indulge, look no further!

Ingredients

1 bowl of ghee

7-8 heaped tablespoons of semolina

1 bowl of milk

1/2 cup of sugar

crushed almonds for garnishing

Steps

* In a non-stick pan placed on low-medium heat, Khan poured a bowl of ghee. She allowed it to melt for the next 5 minutes, and then added semolina or suji.

* You need to make sure the flame is not high because it can cause the dish to burn. Using a spatula, she mixed it carefully. Do this until it slightly turns golden-brown.

* Next, she added one bowl of milk, kept stirring the contents and finally added 1/2 a cup of sugar. You can add more or less as per your preference.

* Keep stirring it slowly until the semolina absorbs the milk and you get a thick mixture. Khan finally added some crushed almonds for garnishing.

* Now, you can turn off the heat and let it cool down. Serve and enjoy!

