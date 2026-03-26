Sip your way to sleep: Why experts back Hina Khan’s ‘chamomile love’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Actor Hina Khan recently shared a glimpse of her nighttime routine, which includes a freshly brewed cup of chamomile tea. “Chamomile love,” Khan shared in a video on her Instagram Stories, showing her brewing the tea at 10.26 pm. To determine whether there are any benefits to preparing freshly brewed chamomile tea, we asked an expert.
Consultant dietitian and diabetes educator Kanikka Malhotra said that chamomile tea stands as a gentle, caffeine-free guardian of restful slumber. “This time-honoured elixir draws on apigenin, a natural compound that binds to brain receptors, quietly easing anxiety, soothing post-dinner digestion, and ushering in deeper, more restorative sleep,” said Malhotra.
For families navigating high-stress days filled with work, traffic, and endless responsibilities, Malhotra said that sipping 1-2 cups 30-45 minutes before bed offers a simple ritual akin to our cherished kadha, for mild insomnia relief and subtle blood sugar support, vital in diabetes-prevalent homes.
How to brew the tea?
For brewing, steep 1-2 teaspoons of organic flowers in hot (not boiling) water for 5-10 minutes, releasing a delicate apple-like aroma.
“Choose home-grown fresh blooms, rinsed meticulously, or trusted Indian brands for pesticide-free assurance,” said Malhotra.
According to Malhotra, nightly use suits most adults, enhancing vitality without next-day grogginess.
After heavy meals like dal-chawal or paneer, it eases bloating and tummy discomfort; many find it settles indigestion better than antacids, said Malhotra. “For sleep, sip warm 30-60 minutes before bed; the warmth signals your brain it’s time to wind down, helping you nod off quicker and wake refreshed,” said Malhotra.
What to note?
Malhotra cautioned that diabetics on medication should monitor their glucose levels, as it may mildly lower them. “Pregnant individuals cap at one cup to sidestep uterine risks. Sweeten sparingly with honey and not refined sugar,” said Malhotra.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.