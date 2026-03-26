Sip your way to sleep: Why experts back Hina Khan’s ‘chamomile love’

Actor Hina Khan recently shared a glimpse of her nighttime routine, which includes a freshly brewed cup of chamomile tea. “Chamomile love,” Khan shared in a video on her Instagram Stories, showing her brewing the tea at 10.26 pm. To determine whether there are any benefits to preparing freshly brewed chamomile tea, we asked an expert.

Consultant dietitian and diabetes educator Kanikka Malhotra said that chamomile tea stands as a gentle, caffeine-free guardian of restful slumber. “This time-honoured elixir draws on apigenin, a natural compound that binds to brain receptors, quietly easing anxiety, soothing post-dinner digestion, and ushering in deeper, more restorative sleep,” said Malhotra.