Here’s why you need to treat yourself with guilt-free granola bars

These days, my one-on-one sessions, follow ups, new recipe videos, and upcoming workshops keep me on my toes. There are times when I feel exhausted. Thankfully, my kitchen always has something for a quick energy fix. And today, with this recipe, I want to tell you it doesn’t have to be high GI or quick sugar to give you an energy boost. Try these naturally-sweet granola bars and you would know how easy it is to do away with refined sugars and sugary cereals. After all, when you are on a millet journey, you should be making wiser choices.

The next batch of six-week millet journey starts February 27. You can reach out to my Instagram to stay updated. But before that, read more for the step-by-step recipe of these guilt-free energy bites. My family loves them, and I am sure yours will, too.

Guilt-free granola bars

Ingredients:

· 1 cup dates (deseeded)

· ¼ cup honey (or maple syrup)

· ¼ cup peanut butter (preferably homemade)

· 1 cup roasted cashews (or almonds)

· ¼ cup raisins (or dried cranberries)

· 1.25 cup rolled oats

· 1 tsp vanilla extract

ALSO READ | Enjoy your weekend with healthy millet choorma shots

Method:

1. In a mixer grinder, blend deseeded dates.

2. Slightly-roast oats, nuts and keep them aside.

3. Mix the above ingredients and pour honey, add peanut butter and vanilla extract. Mix well.

4. Once nicely mixed, transfer to an 8×8-inch baking dish or other small pan lined with plastic wrap or parchment paper so they come off easily.

5. Refrigerate them before cutting into bars.

6. Store in an airtight container. Try to finish within 3-4 days.

7. Before consuming, you can always top it up with some dark chocolate or mix it with your favourite ice-cream. Enjoy.

(Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops for all age groups)

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle