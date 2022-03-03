Here’s what Dwayne Johnson’s cheat meals look like, and a recipe for the ‘infamous Rock toast’

Dwayne Johnson, also popularly known by his ring name ‘The Rock’ is a fitness inspiration for people across the world. The American actor, wrestler and businessman’s workouts are grueling, to say the least, and will challenge even the most hardened fitness afficionados and athletes.

To fuel his workouts, Johnson follows a strict diet regimen created by experts.

He often takes to Instagram to share his workout videos and meals, one of them being of his “7am power breakfast”. The Rock mentioned in his caption that his breakfast includes seasoned flank steak, whole eggs and egg whites, peppers, mushrooms, onions, and short grain brown rice.

But even he has his cheat meal days wherein he likes to satiate his sweet tooth with the most decadent recipes created by his in-house Chef Rocky. He recently shared a mouth-watering picture of his “infamous ROCK TOAST” which might just be the best French toast you have ever seen.

When not torching calories and building muscles in the gym, The Rock likes to have his French toast in no less than gourmet fashion, which seems to be a recurring favourite in his cheat meals. It is a French toast made with a 4 inch thick Brioche bread dipped in custard batter and sprinkled cinnamon, which is then sauteed in butter. The Rock likes to layer the bread with vanilla whipped cream, toasted coconut chips, and a ‘secret sauce’ of peanut butter, maple syrup, and coconut that was concocted specially for him.

In an earlier post, he had shared yet another cheat meal which comprised sushi and homemade chocolate chip and peanut butter cookies along with Tequila from his own brand, Teremana.

Like all of us, The Rock, too, likes his burger and fries, in, well, The Rock style, with “two juicy sirloin burgers with double bacon and avocado” along with regular and sweet potato fries. Now that’s a meal we want to sign up for!

His love for dessert is evident by now. He shared a video of coconut lemon pancakes which he likes in 6 servings with a peanut butter spread, maple syrup and granola topping, writing “Enjoy your cheat meals, my friends! You’ve earned it, so make it count…”

