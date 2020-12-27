Here’s to a pleasantly colourful 2021: Rainbow salad with mushrooms and sprouted bajra

Would you like to try this recipe? (Photo: Shalini Rajani/Designed by Shambhavi Dutta)

Welcome to the days when we are about to usher in another year, well not just another year this time. I am here sharing how 2020 has been terrifically great for me.

To start with, I sailed through the pandemic, well almost. I am alive, happier and healthier. I achieved more than what I lost. So, no regrets. I launched my first e-book Quarantine Cuisine, and my online 5 days Millets workshop reached 10 countries! “Just 183 countries to go”, said one of my friends. And this is something that kept me going.

And more than my workshops, I am glad I could happily bring Millets in the lives of 340 participants who really needed it during the pandemic. Each one on one session was unique and I could meet people from diverse cultures from 33 cities from across the globe. The good thing is, I worked hard to make my workshop menu fit to every platter, no matter which corner of the world. I have always been available to my participants across all time zones and this made our bond really strong.

The millet family is growing and the new members are warmly welcomed by the old ones, each day. This is certainly an achievement and I can’t stop talking about it. If I have to review 2020, and before I begin to write my first column of 2021, I have to just say THANK YOU to each one of you who believed in me.

Here’s a little giveaway from my side to all my readers here. I am giving away my most loved Live Webinar on ‘Millet Basics and More’ for Free on 30th December 2020 at 8:30am (IST). Because 2021 has to start with better and doable health goals. If 2020 talked most about building your immunity, 2021 should receive a healthier and a better version of you. Isn’t it?

This webinar has helped many of my students kickstart their millets journey. It can be your step by step guide to effortlessly bring millets in your everyday menu. For free entry to this webinar, you can reach out to my Instagram handle. I will accommodate all my readers from this space. That’s a promise.

But before that, I would want to share my Sunday breakfast with you all. Because I spoke about all the shades of goodness, here’s Rainbow Salad with mushrooms and sprouted Bajra (Pearl Millet). The dressing is made with almonds, tomatoes and red chillies.

Read more for the step by step recipe and you would love to check the recipe video on my handle too.

Wishing all my readers here a pleasantly colourful 2021.

Loads of love,

Shalini- Your Millets Coach

Sprouted bajra rainbow salad

Have this salad whenever you have hunger pangs! (Photo: Shalini Rajani) Have this salad whenever you have hunger pangs! (Photo: Shalini Rajani)

Ingredients: (serves 2-3)

1 cup sprouted bajra (Pearl millet)- steamed

½ cup sliced mushrooms

½ cup sweet corns- steamed

¼ cup finely chopped bell peppers

Rock salt to taste

Freshly crushed black pepper

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

For the dressing:

1 medium-size tomato

7-8 Almonds

3-4 dried red chillies

1 stick cinnamon

6-7 garlic cloves

1-inch ginger

1-inch raw turmeric

rock salt to taste

1 tsp organic jaggery powder

Juice of a half lemon

1 cup of water

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

For the garnish:

Some greens and beetroot leaves from my terrace garden.

Method:

*Start with the dressing first. In a deep pan, boil 1 cup of water. As it starts to boil, add all the dressing ingredients except for jaggery, lemon juice and olive oil. Blanch everything for 5-6 minutes.

*Once done, allow it to cool. Remove the peels of Tomato and almonds. Take out the cinnamon stick and save it for later use. And blend everything else in a fine puree.

*Now heat 1 tbsp olive oil in a pan. Add dressing mixture and cook it for 5-7 minutes on medium flame. Once it starts to thicken, turn the flame off. Put back the cinnamon stick you just saved. Add jaggery and lemon juice.

*Now for the salad, heat oil in a separate pan. Spread sliced mushrooms and allow it to be charred nicely. Sprinkle rock salt and freshly crushed black pepper.

*Add in steamed sweet corns, finely chopped bell peppers, and check for the seasonings. Once they are nicely mixed and dry, add in steamed Bajra (pearl millet). Mix them all and start plating while it’s hot or warm.

*Top it up with spicy almond dressing and add as many colours you want.

*You can even add broccoli, smoked pineapple or just grilled sweet potatoes. This is the time of the year when you can literally paint a rainbow on your plate. So please do improvise.

*Enjoy it with your loved ones and don’t forget to count your blessings.

About sprouted bajra:

When we sprout bajra, we convert a dormant seed into a live plant. Bajra, like other millets, contains phytates, phytic acid, polyphenols, tannins, flavonoids and trypsin which are nutrition inhibitors. These anti-nutrients can cause stomach ache, bloating and constipation.

In the sprouting process, these anti-nutrients break away and enable absorption of nutrients such as calcium, magnesium, iron, copper and zinc. Sprouting not only produces Vitamin C but also increases vitamin B content. Nothing can be better than nicely washing, soaking and sprouting your millet. To know more, do join the webinar on 30th December 2020. You will love it!

Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and as a Millet Coach, she holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops for all age groups

