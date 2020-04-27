Here’s how you can make waffles at home without a machine

Do not have a waffle machine? Fret not. (Photo: Getty) Do not have a waffle machine? Fret not. (Photo: Getty)

Missing those Sunday brunch outings with your loved ones where you ordered a glass of fresh orange juice with a side of your favourite waffles and stack of pancakes? Yes, we indeed miss those days too. Lockdown has made us into the chefs we never thought we could be; what better time to perfect all the dishes and cuisines we love the most? Ahead, we tell you how you can enjoy waffles in the comfort of your home, courtesy YouTuber Shivesh Bhatia.

Craving pizza? Here’s how you can make it in a mug

Here’s how you can make a dhokla in a mug

Ingredients

1.5 cup of milk

1/3 cup of hot/lukewarm water

1/4 cup of sugar

2 heaped cups of all-purpose flour or maida

1/4 cup of melted butter

2 tablespoons of lemon juice

1 tablespoon of vanilla essence

4 teaspoons of baking powder

1 teaspoon of cinnamon powder (optional, if you aren’t fond of the taste)

Make your favourite chocolate tart sans oven; check it out here

Ingredients

*In a large bowl, pour 1.5 cups of milk at room temperature. To this, add 2 tablespoons of lemon juice and allow it to sit for 10 minutes until the milk curdles.

*Once the milk has curdled, add 1/4 cup of melted butter along with a tablespoon of vanilla essence. Mix it well until it all comes together and then set it aside.

*Now it is time to focus on the dry ingredients. In a bowl, take 2 cups of all-purpose flour and 2 teaspoons of baking powder and 1/4th cup of sugar. Lastly, add a teaspoon of cinnamon powder (this step is optional). Mix it all together.

*Combine all the wet and the dry ingredients together and mix well. The batter will be super thick; to it, add 1/4th cup of hot water and again mix it well.

*Then, take your bread griller and put 2 tablespoons of batter on the griller and then allow it to grill for 2 minutes. Once you see it is hard, flip it on the other side, so it gets crispy and you have the classic checkered pattern as well.

*Garnish it with a dollop of Nutella or a scoop of ice cream. You could also go for maple syrup or fresh cream with sliced fruits and there you go! Restaurant-like waffles in the comfort of your home.

What are you cooking tonight?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd