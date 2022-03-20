Here’s how you can use saffron to its full potential

Saffron, also known as kesar, is one of the most ubiquitous spices. A robust and flavourful spice, saffron is easily one of the most expensive ones in the world and is cultivated extensively in the state of Kashmir.

Apart from imparting a delicious flavour and aroma to any dish, saffron is a powerful antioxidant and contains many healing properties. Popular in Ayurvedic skincare, saffron is said to have anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.

As such, if you’re looking for ways to use saffron effectively and economically, check out Chef Saransh Goila’s handy tip on Instagram. Take a look at the post below:

“Lachchedar Kesar should be used to its best potential”, the chef captioned his post, emphasising on the fact that saffron’s delicate flavour must be extracted a certain way.

Here’s the chef’s way to use saffron:

Step 1

Gently roast the saffron strands in a pan (do not burn or over roast it) or microwave for 60-90 seconds. Let it rest for 2-3 minutes.

Step 2

In a mortar and pestle, crush the saffron strands after they have cooled down a bit. You can use your hands or a rolling pin as well.

Step 3

Collect the saffron powder and use it to flavour 1/4th cup of water, milk or anything of choice.

Did you find this tip useful?

