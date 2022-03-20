Here’s how you can use saffron to its full potential

March 20, 2022 4:16:01 pm
Saffron, also known as kesar, is one of the most ubiquitous spices. A robust and flavourful spice, saffron is easily one of the most expensive ones in the world and is cultivated extensively in the state of Kashmir.
Apart from imparting a delicious flavour and aroma to any dish, saffron is a powerful antioxidant and contains many healing properties. Popular in Ayurvedic skincare, saffron is said to have anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.
As such, if you’re looking for ways to use saffron effectively and economically, check out Chef Saransh Goila’s handy tip on Instagram. Take a look at the post below:
View this post on Instagram
“Lachchedar Kesar should be used to its best potential”, the chef captioned his post, emphasising on the fact that saffron’s delicate flavour must be extracted a certain way.
Here’s the chef’s way to use saffron:
Step 1
Gently roast the saffron strands in a pan (do not burn or over roast it) or microwave for 60-90 seconds. Let it rest for 2-3 minutes.
Step 2
In a mortar and pestle, crush the saffron strands after they have cooled down a bit. You can use your hands or a rolling pin as well.
Step 3
Collect the saffron powder and use it to flavour 1/4th cup of water, milk or anything of choice.
Did you find this tip useful?
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-