Here’s how you can save your teeth from coffee stains

Discolouration of teeth caused by caffeine is real. A lot of people enjoy their first cup in the morning, and continue to consume coffee throughout the day. Over time, this can cause stains on teeth, which, if not removed/taken care of, could affect dental health as well.

The stains occur when the tannins — organic substances found in plants — build up on the tooth enamel. Tannins are found in coffee, tea and even wine. In fact, black tea can cause more discolouration than coffee.

But you don’t have to give up on your love for coffee and like beverages altogether. There are some things that you can do instead to save your teeth from the stains. Read on.

Brush your teeth

This activity has to be the basic one. You cannot obviously brush your teeth every time you drink coffee. But you could begin and end your day with it. Tooth stain is basically plaque accumulation, which could be taken care of by brushing you teeth with a whitening toothpaste and visiting the dentist every now and then for regular check ups.

You must also floss regularly because brushing alone cannot remove all the bacteria in the mouth.

Use a straw

When you use a straw, less liquid touches the teeth. This, in turn, means a lesser chance for it to stain your teeth. While most people use a straw for colder beverages, you can use one for hot ones too.

Sip on water

Sip on water between cups of coffee to wash away the tannins, before they have a chance of settling on the teeth.

Add milk

Adding milk to coffee makes all the difference. According to a study published in the International Journal of Dental Hygiene, casein — the main protein in milk — can latch onto tannins and prevent staining.

Chew on a gum

Chewing on a sugar-free gum does the dual task of fighting the coffee breath and cleaning your teeth at the same time. Chewing a gum increases the amount of saliva in your mouth, which, in turn, helps wash away acids and plaque.