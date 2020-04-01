Make your favourite chocolate tart sans oven; check it out here

There’s nothing like homemade chocolate tart for dinner! (Photo: Getty) There’s nothing like homemade chocolate tart for dinner! (Photo: Getty)

With dessert shops closed, we still need our dose of sugar to keep us going during this isolation period. There’s nothing like a recipe that is easy to whip up and tastes yummy. One such is of a delicious chocolate tart which does not require an oven. Check out the recipe of the eggless Nutella tart ahead.

Ingredients:

A packet of digestive biscuits

Salted butter

Nutella

Fresh cream

Cornflour

Steps:

*Take 2 cups of finely crushed digestive biscuits in a glass bowl and mix a cup of salted butter which is in liquid form. With a spatula, mix it thoroughly until it becomes a slightly wet paste. Then spread the mixture on a tart plate and spread it evenly with your hands.

*Once that is done, store the tart plate in the fridge to cool for 30 minutes.

*Now comes the mainstay ingredient, i.e the Nutella filling. Mix 4 tablespoons each of cornflour and cream in a small bowl. Mix roughly and keep it aside. The reason this is done is because, while we are making the filling, we do not want air lumps in the mixture.

*Take a cup of fresh cream in a pan and mix 4 tablespoons of Nutella. With a spatula, keep folding the mixture on low heat to avoid lumps.

*When it comes to simmer, add the cream and cornflour paste you had made a little while ago. This is done so that the filling becomes nice and thick. Let it cook until it starts boiling.

*Once that is done, it is time to set it off the heat and pour it on the crumbly biscuit base which was stored in the fridge. You can add chopped almonds or crushed hazelnuts to the Nutella filling.

*Spread it evenly on the biscuit base and again let it sit in the fridge for 30-40 minutes.

*Now it is time to de-mould your tart and dive right into it. Voila! You have your restaurant-like chocolate tart ready!

So, what are you making for dessert tonight?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd