Here’s how you can make virgin Piña Coladas at home

Would you like to try homemade virgin Piña Coladas? (Photo: Getty) Would you like to try homemade virgin Piña Coladas? (Photo: Getty)

The summer heat is increasing by the day, and we can only dream of our next (yes, we are hopeful) summer vacation — the beach, the wind, quality time with our loved ones, and well, refreshing virgin Piña Coladas.

The name piña colada means “strained pineapple”, and was created in Puerto Rico in the 1950s. In fact, it is also the national drink of Puerto Rico since 1978. Traditionally, it is made from the cream of coconut mixed with fresh pineapple juice and rum. But we suggest you skip the alcohol and enjoy a slushier version of the same. Check out the recipe below.

Ingredients

Ice

2 cups – Pineapple juice

Pineapple wedges (for garnish)

¾ cup – Cream of coconut

Ingredients

*In a blender, fresh pineapple juice along with coconut cream. To this, add at least ½ cup crushed ice and blend until it is thick and smooth.

*Pour it into glasses and garnish with pineapple wedges. Add cherries if you like before serving.

Remember that before you transfer the drink to the glasses, chill the glasses by filling them with chilled water or crushed ice. Also, you can order cream of coconut online which comes in canned variety. Make sure you shake it well so that the milk doesn’t separate.

Will you try this recipe?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd