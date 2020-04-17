Here’s how you can make Sonam Kapoor’s chocolate walnut cake

The actor baked a gooey chocolate walnut cake. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) The actor baked a gooey chocolate walnut cake. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Joining celebrities like Mira Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt and many others, Sonam Kapoor too has decided to don the chef’s hat during the lockdown. And after preparing some delicious dishes for breakfast and lunch, it is time for some dessert — and Sonam made the perfect start with chocolate walnut cake. For all those who ardent fans of this gooey dessert, check out the recipe below because it is as yummy as it gets.

Ingredients

1 cup – Melted butter

1.5 cup – All-purpose flour or maida

110 g – Dark chocolate

1 tbsp – Unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tsp – Baking soda

Salt to taste

1 tbsp – Vanilla essence

1/2 cup – Chopped walnuts

2/3 cup – Sugar

2 – eggs

Hot coffee (1 cup boiling water + 2 tsp instant coffee powder)

Steps

*In a large bowl, add a cup of melted butter along with sugar and mix it. Once it forms a thick paste, add two eggs and vanilla essence and mix it thoroughly.

*In a separate glass bowl, melt 150 grams of chocolate. Once it is in room temperature mix it with the paste you have made and add baking soda and unsweetened cocoa powder. Fold the mixture so that it is mixed well, and add a cup of hot coffee.

*Mix the two batches. Keep adding all-purpose flour to the mixture until you get a smooth batter. The key is to keep folding your mixture so that you do not have any air bubbles.

*Add the chopped walnuts to the batter.

*It is time to grease the cake tin with butter and pour the batter into the tin. Sprinkle a few pieces of walnuts (optional) and pop it into the microwave 180 degrees Celsius for 45 minutes.

*Let it cool down for 15 minutes and drizzle some chocolate sauce.

Enjoy!

