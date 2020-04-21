Here’s how you can make Shruti Haasan’s ‘caffe choco mousse’

It will be safe to say that Shruti Haasan is on top of her game while in isolation, and has been whipping up one delicious dessert after another. After baking a yummy cake and a healthy gluten-free ice-cream, the actor is back with yet another recipe which she calls the ‘caffe choco mousse.’ Trust us, one look at her Instagram video and we were instantly craving some.
So scroll down to check it out, and well, go further down if you want to know how to make this delicious mousse.
Here’s how you can make chocolate mousse cake at home without an oven
View this post on Instagram
CAFFECHOCO MOUSSE ☕️ 🍫 INGREDIENTS 1 cup egg white 1 cup cream 1⁄2cup coconut sugar and stevia (cause I ran out lol) 3 tablespoons cocoa 1 tablespoon instant coffee granules 2 teaspoons vanilla extract DIRECTIONS * In a bowl of electric mixer beat egg whites 2 minutes or until they’re fluffy and cling to bowl when tilted. * In a separate bowl, whisk together cream ,sugar, cocoa, coffee and vanilla. * Using those rubber spatula thingies, fold egg whites into cream mixture in 3 batches. * Divide among pretty bowl /glasses or whatever you have * Cover and chill 1 hour. Or over night if your extra patient like me 😁 I so wish I could have shared this with someone !!!! It was so DELICIOUS 🤪
Sonam Kapoor just baked some healthy double chocolate chip cookies, try the recipe
Ingredients
- 1 – Large egg
- 1/2 cup – Sugar or stevia
- 1 tbsp – Coffee powder
- 2 tsp – Vanilla essence
- 3 tbsp – Cocoa powder
- 1 cup – Fresh whipped cream
Steps
*Separate the egg white from the yolk. Whisk the egg white for 2-3 minutes or until it becomes fluffy.
*In a separate bowl, mix cocoa powder along with a fresh whipped cream, vanilla essence and coffee powder.
*Now mix all the ingredients together and keep folding the fluffy egg whites with a spatula. Once done, transfer the mixture to a cup and store it in the fridge for 5-6 hours or overnight.
Enjoy!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.