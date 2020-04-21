Here’s how you can make Shruti Haasan’s ‘caffe choco mousse’

The Luck actor is here with another decadent recipe! (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) The Luck actor is here with another decadent recipe! (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

It will be safe to say that Shruti Haasan is on top of her game while in isolation, and has been whipping up one delicious dessert after another. After baking a yummy cake and a healthy gluten-free ice-cream, the actor is back with yet another recipe which she calls the ‘caffe choco mousse.’ Trust us, one look at her Instagram video and we were instantly craving some.

So scroll down to check it out, and well, go further down if you want to know how to make this delicious mousse.

Ingredients

1 – Large egg

1/2 cup – Sugar or stevia

1 tbsp – Coffee powder

2 tsp – Vanilla essence

3 tbsp – Cocoa powder

1 cup – Fresh whipped cream

Steps

*Separate the egg white from the yolk. Whisk the egg white for 2-3 minutes or until it becomes fluffy.

*In a separate bowl, mix cocoa powder along with a fresh whipped cream, vanilla essence and coffee powder.

*Now mix all the ingredients together and keep folding the fluffy egg whites with a spatula. Once done, transfer the mixture to a cup and store it in the fridge for 5-6 hours or overnight.

Enjoy!

