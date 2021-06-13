Here’s how you can make naan with your favourite millets

Would you like to try this vegan little millet naan? (Photo: Shalini Rajani)

Whether you are a diabetic, obese or are facing lifestyle conditions related to the liver, thyroid, skin or the gut, millets are the proven healing grains. If you have not started yet, this is the time you can take baby steps towards bringing millets into your diet.

Once you begin your millet journey and understand the right cooking techniques, you will have no trouble with your meal plans. I have worked with almost 500 students across the world, helping them design menus that suit their lifestyle and taste buds.

This little millet naan, for example, was made for one of my students from Toronto, Canada. Being a Punjabi, it wasn’t easy for her to give up on her favourite parathas and naans (Indian flatbreads), and her thyroid, PCOS, and gut issues affected her culinary decisions.

I shared a detailed video with her, clubbing this meal with traditional rajma and paneer bhurji. You can always pair it with something else. Trust me, millets are fun.

Read more for the step-by-step recipe; I will soon be cooking it live for all my Instagram followers.

VEGAN LITTLE MILLET NAAN

(With sourdough discard)

Ingredients: (makes 8 naans)

· 2 cups freshly-ground little millet flour

· 2 cups water

· ½ tsp rock salt

· 1 tsp cold pressed sesame oil

· 2 tbsp sourdough discard (use gluten-free discard if celiac)

· ½ tsp fresh mint powder

· ½ onion seeds

· ½ tsp red chilli powder

Method:

1. Boil water in a skillet and add cold-pressed oil and salt.

2. Start adding millet flour and mix it with boiling water. Turn the flame off and continue to mix.

3. Add sourdough discard once the mixture is warm and not-hot.

4. Continue to mix and transfer the dough to a deep bowl.

5. Continue to mix and knead it with hands. Once it attains shape, cover it with a muslin cloth for 2 hours.

6. After that, you will see the dough has risen. It depends on the temperature around. Just in case you don’t see enough rise and softness in the dough, allow it to ferment for 2 more hours.

7. Now, divide the dough into 8 equal parts. Keep them covered in wet muslin cloth.

8. Take one part and start rolling it onto a parchment paper. Initially start by tapping your fingers.

9. As it spreads, top it up with mint powder, onion seeds and red chilli powder. Now, with the help of a rolling pin, start rolling like a chapati.

10. Heat a griddle (tawa) on a medium flame and to check if it is ready, sprinkle a few drops of water. If water sizzles, you are good to go.

11. Lift rolled-out naan in one hand, sprinkle water lightly on the bare side of the naan. Put the waterside on the griddle.

12. As you see the naan starts to bubble and the dough starts drying, turn the griddle over flames keeping it 2 inches away to get it cooked from the top.

13. Once browned to perfection, remove gently and spread the cold-pressed oil or butter with a brush. Please be careful while removing the naan.

14. Serve hot and pair it with your favourite rajma or dal.

(Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops for all age groups)

