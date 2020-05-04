Follow Us:
Monday, May 04, 2020
Here’s how you can make ganache easily for your cakes

Wondering how to take your baking to the next level? Learn how to make a silky ganache for your sponge cake.

Published: May 4, 2020 9:40:52 pm
Ganache requires just two products, dark chocolate and heavy cream. (Photo: Getty)

You might think ganache is just another fancy term for those who bake cakes. But it actually isn’t. Originally known as crème, ganache was a chocolate truffle introduced in 1869 by Maison Siraudin, a Paris confectioner. It is icing or glaze used as a filling for pastries and cakes. It can also be used as a dip with fresh fruits or churros. Ahead, check out the easy recipe to make one.

Ingredients:

200 grams of dark chocolate

3 cups of milk

Steps:

*Begin by putting a saucepan on medium heat and to it add 100 ml of milk. Heat it until it comes to a boil.

*Next, once it has come to boil, turn off the heat and add the roughly chopped pieces of chocolate.

*With a spatula keep stirring until the chocolate melts into the milk and the mixture becomes thick.

*Ensure that you keep stirring and there are no lumps. Transfer it to a bowl and let it sit for a good 1 hour in the fridge.

*Your ganache is ready! Use a knife to spread it across your cake.

You can heat it a little and drizzle over your fruits as well. Or cut your cake into two circular halves and fill it with this ganache as a chocolate filling.

