Make doughnuts without yeast and eggs with this recipe

Two months into lockdown and, let’s be honest, if there’s one thing we have truly missed are the quaint little cafes and yummy food. While we are at home there’s no way we can stop enjoying our favourite desserts. One of them happens to be these decadent doughnuts, often coming in the shape of rings or without holes. They are glazed with caramel, sugar syrup or chocolate, sometimes also filled with yummy whipped cream and chocolate ganache that simply melt in your mouth. If you are craving this sweet confectionery, check out the recipe here.

Ingredients

1/2 cup – Milk

1/4 cup – Melted butter

1/2 cup – All-purpose flour

1/2 tbsp – Baking powder

1/4 tsp – Baking soda

1/4 tsp – Salt

1 tsp – Vinegar

1/4 tsp – Grated nutmeg

1/4 cup – Castor sugar

1 tbsp – Curd

Oil for frying

For the glaze

2 tbsp – Vegetable oil

1 cup – Chopped chocolate

Steps

*Take a glass bowl and pour 1/2 cup of milk along with a teaspoon of vinegar, give it a stir and let it stand for 5-10 minutes.

*In a separate bowl, pour 1/2 cup of all-purpose flour, 1/4 cup of castor sugar, 1/2 teaspoon of baking powder, 1/4 teaspoon of baking soda and 1/4 teaspoon of salt. Mix all these dry ingredients and lastly add 1/4 teaspoon of grated nutmeg to it.

*Now is the time to mix all the dry ingredients with the wet ingredients. Now add the milk and vinegar mixture along with 1/4 cup of melted butter and a tablespoon of curd. Knead the dough until it looks smooth. If at any given point of time you feel the dough is slightly sticking, add a tablespoon of flour. Now, let it rest in the corner for 30-40 minutes.

*Dust your counter with the flour and divide the dough in half. Roll the dough to a thickness of half an inch. If you want to achieve a neat and clean shape, use a cookie cutter or a large lid for the outer circle and small lid to make a hole in the centre.

*Now heat the pan and add refined oil and let the doughnuts fry until they become fluffy and rise. Flip them on the other side, cook until it has a golden brown colour.

*Now is the time to make the glaze to cover the doughnuts. Add a cup of chopped chocolate to a microwave-safe bowl. Add 2 tablespoons of oil and microwave it for 30 seconds until the chocolate has fully melted. Glaze your doughnuts with this liquid chocolate mixture and enjoy!

