Here’s how you can make chocolate mousse cake at home without an oven

A chocolate mousse cake has an extremely light texture and is very airy in terms of consistency.

Are you craving some rich delicious chocolate cake? In this quarantine, let the chocolate mousse cake come to your rescue! A chocolate mousse cake has an extremely light texture and is very airy in terms of consistency. Also, it is super easy to make and does not require an oven! Ahead, we tell you how to make one. However, if you are looking for an easy recipe, click here to know how to bake a mug cake under two minutes!

Ingredients

1/3rd Cup of cocoa powder

1/3rd Cup of cornflour

1 litre of toned milk

1 Cup of sugar

1/3rd Cup of whipped cream

200 grams of semi-sweet dark chocolate

Steps

*In a large glass bowl, add a litre of room-temperature toned milk, then add 1/3rd cup of whipped cream and a cup of sugar. Do not forget to add 1/3rd cup of cocoa powder too!

*Mix it well till you see there are no lumps present in the liquid batter. Next, add 1/3rd cup of cornflour to the mixture.

*Now using a strainer, strain the mixture into a pan. Once done, cook it on medium heat until it thickens, continue stirring it.

*While you are at it stirring, add a bar of chocolate that’s roughly cut into pieces. Now, keep at it until it becomes thicker and the chocolate pieces have melted,

*Once that is done it is time to transfer it into a cake mould which is covered with butter paper/ baking paper. Now let it cool down to decent room temperature (for a good 30 minutes).

*Now once it has cooled down, it is time to keep it in the refrigerator, overnight.

*Take it out and carefully without much pressure flip it on the board. Carefully, remove the mould and the baking paper.

*Dust some cocoa powder and there you go!

What are you baking tonight?

