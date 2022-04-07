Make ‘bakery style’ Karachi biscuits at home with this delicious recipe

In Indian households, where the evening chai is more of a ritual than just a refreshing beverage, snacks are an important part of the mini spread. Bakery biscuits are a beloved regular in most Indian pantries, and Karachi biscuits have enjoyed even more favour when it comes to tea-time essentials.

Karachi biscuits get their name from the chain of Karachi Bakery that was first set up in Hyderabad way back in 1953. It is ragingly popular for its fruit biscuits.

And here’s how you can make them right at home, with the help of this eggless recipe shared by baker and entrepreneur Kirty Labra.

Ingredients

*70g flour

*35g icing sugar

*75g butter

*70g custard powder

*50g tutti frutti

*50 chopped cashews

*1 tsp mixed fruit essence

*¼ tsp salt

*1 tbsp milk

Method

Take flour, custard powder, icing sugar and salt together, add in the cold butter and rub it in using finger tips or a kitchen aid mixer. Once you achieve a sandy texture, add in the tutti frutti and cashews. Then, add the mix fruit essence, milk and combine everything to form a dough. Take the dough on a sheet of butter paper and roll it to 1 cm thickness. Chill the dough for 15-20 minutes and then, cut it using a square cookie cutter. Finally, transfer it on the baking tray between two perforated mats, and bake it at 180°c, for 10-12 mins. Cool them completely before serving.

