Here’s how you can make a millet rakhi for Raksha Bandhan

It’s not always brothers who protect. In these testing times, it is also your immunity and your wisdom that stand as shields. Let’s honour them, too, this Raksha Bandhan.

In my recent webinar, I stressed upon the fact that festivals can reverse our millet journey. Those enticing treats tend to make a comeback to your monotonous diets of wheat and rice. But, it is important to diversify your gut microbiome. Millets are for everyone. You don’t have to be gluten-sensitive to start eating them.

For beginners, it takes almost six to ten weeks for millet to adjust to their palate. There are some dos and don’ts and one must know about proper washing and soaking of these grains.

Today’s recipe of Millet Rakhi with Sprouted Ragi (finger millet) was an attempt to tell you all that even cheat meals can be guilt-free. Read more for the step-by-step process and refer to the video. Have a great Raksha Bandhan with your loved ones and with yourself.

MILLET RAKHI WITH SPROUTED FINGER MILLET

Ingredients:

· 1 cup sprouted ragi (finger millet) flour

· 2 bananas

· ¼ cup coconut sugar (or any natural sweetener)

· 2 tbsp sourdough discard

· 1 tsp vanilla extract

· Water to adjust consistency

· Nozzle bottle

· A few drops of cold-pressed oil to season the cast iron griddle

Method:

1. In a deep bowl, combine mashed bananas, ragi flour, sugar, and sourdough discard. Mix them with your hands and let the banana and sugar combine nicely.

2. Once you get a dough kind of consistency, add water scarcely, just to adjust the consistency to get a thick batter. Use whisk for better results. Allow the batter to ferment for two hours.

3. Once fermented, carefully pour batter in the nozzle bottle and preheat your cast iron tawa (griddle).

4. You can use this batter as banana ragi pancakes. But for the festival today, try having some fun by making some lovely rakhis. Refer to the video.

5. Decorate as suggested. I have used a lot of seeds to make it wholesome. You can always try your way and whatever is best available at your home.

6. Serve fresh. Consume the same day.

Health benefits of sprouted ragi flour

It can help protect your heart, improve the digestive system, lower the risk of cancer, boost respiratory health, detoxify the body, optimise the immune system, increase energy levels, and improve muscle and nerve health. Ragi also leads to stronger bones, stronger teeth and helps to prevent iron deficiency. The high amount of dietary fibre combined keeps the stomach full for long and prevents unwanted cravings. This, in turn, leads to a minimised appetite and weight loss.

(Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops for all age groups.)

