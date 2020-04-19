Here’s how you can make a dhokla in a mug

A healthy succulent snack perfect for those hunger pangs you get! (Photo: Getty) A healthy succulent snack perfect for those hunger pangs you get! (Photo: Getty)

Are you turning to your fridge every 30 minutes not because of hunger but boredom? Let us assure you, it is the case with almost everybody. But, here’s what you can do to keep on snacking on something healthy without any guilt. There’s nothing better than succulent khaman dhoklas which can be easily made in a cup. The best part? You don’t have to wash a lot of utensils and it is healthy too!

Ingredients

1 Cup of Bengal gram flour or besan

1/2 Cup of curd

6 tbsp of oil

4 tbsp of sugar

Chopped green chillies

Chopped coriander

1 tbsp of grated ginger

1/2 tbsp of hing powder

1.5 tbsp of fruit salt

Salt to taste

Kadi patta

1/2 tsp of mustard seeds

Steps

*In a microwave-safe cup, mix a cup of Bengal gram flour along with hing powder, salt to taste, 2 tablespoons of sugar, half a cup of water along with curd. Mix it thoroughly until it becomes a thick paste.

*To it, add 1.5 tablespoons of fruit salt and a little water and mix well.

*Place the cup in the microwave for 2 minutes and 30 seconds. Meanwhile, take a non-stick pan and pour a tablespoon of vegetable oil, add half a teaspoon of mustard seeds and kadi patta, saute it on a medium flame for approximately 30 seconds.

*To it, add 1/4 the cup of water and 2 tablespoons of sugar and let all of it cook for 30 seconds on medium flame. Once it’s done and your dhokla is out from the microwave, pour the mixture on it and garnish it with freshly chopped coriander.

Serve it hot!

Stay home and keep cooking simple and delicious recipes.

