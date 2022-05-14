Here’s a ‘party winner’ recipe of a cheesy dip to amp up your dinner menu

Planning a party menu is no small feat. While the roast turkey or chicken and mashed potatoes will forever remain classics that you can turn to when curating the menu last minute, don’t forget that snacks are one of the most important requisites of a successful party. Keep your snacks low maintenance but crowd-pleasers while you perfect the main course. The easiest way is to serve chips, crisps, crackers and nachos with a dip that is simply irresistible.

Chef Guntas Sethi Bhasin, shared a recipe for a cheesy corn dip that will have your guests reaching for it time and again, calling it “a party winner”!. On her Instagram post, Chef Bhasin wrote, “The cheeses are super gooey and delicious! Combined with the corn that gives a nice sweetness to cut through the creaminess of the cheese and also provides a slight crunch!”

“A different take on the Korean cream cheese, this version is a spicier version! Feel free to make your own version & tweak it a little up,” she added.

Let’s check out the recipe.

CHEESE CORN DIP

Ingredients

*1 tbsp olive oil

*1 tbsp butter

*1 tin sweet corn

*1 chopped white onion

*1.5 tbsp chopped jalapeño

*1/2 tsp salt

*1 tbsp red chilli flakes

*2-4 tbsp chopped green spring onions

*3 slices of cheese

*1/2 cup fresh cream

*1/2 cup mozzarella cheese

Method

Add olive oil and butter to a cast iron pan followed by the sweet corn. Then, add the chopped white onion and jalapeño. Season with chilli flakes and salt. Add some chopped spring onions followed by the cheese slices. Mix it well and add the fresh cream. Mix it till the cheese has melted and it all comes together. Spread it out on the pan and sprinkle some diced mozzarella cheese. Bake it at 210 degrees Celsius for 10-15 minutes or until the cheese is golden brown.

