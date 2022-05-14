scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Must Read

Here’s a ‘party winner’ recipe of a cheesy dip to amp up your dinner menu

"A different take on the Korean cream cheese, this version is a spicier version! Feel free to make your own version and tweak it a little up," wrote Chef Guntas Sethi Bhasin

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 14, 2022 8:00:59 pm
snacks, cheese recipesHere's a recipe for a cheesy corn dip that is a failsafe 'party winner'. (Photo: Pexels)

Planning a party menu is no small feat. While the roast turkey or chicken and mashed potatoes will forever remain classics that you can turn to when curating the menu last minute, don’t forget that snacks are one of the most important requisites of a successful party. Keep your snacks low maintenance but crowd-pleasers while you perfect the main course. The easiest way is to serve chips, crisps, crackers and nachos with a dip that is simply irresistible.

Chef Guntas Sethi Bhasin, shared a recipe for a cheesy corn dip that will have your guests reaching for it time and again, calling it “a party winner”!. On her Instagram post, Chef Bhasin wrote, “The cheeses are super gooey and delicious! Combined with the corn that gives a nice sweetness to cut through the creaminess of the cheese and also provides a slight crunch!”

“A different take on the Korean cream cheese, this version is a spicier version! Feel free to make your own version & tweak it a little up,” she added.

Let’s check out the recipe.

Best of Express Premium

I tried out HealthifyMe Pro and I’m not sure everyone needs continuous gl...Premium
I tried out HealthifyMe Pro and I’m not sure everyone needs continuous gl...
Explained: The persistent theory that Taj Mahal was a Hindu temple called...Premium
Explained: The persistent theory that Taj Mahal was a Hindu temple called...
Explained: Why Luna crash has raised questions about stability of crypto ...Premium
Explained: Why Luna crash has raised questions about stability of crypto ...
Aviation Secy, wife get cut-rate Air India tickets to US, upgrade to Busi...Premium
Aviation Secy, wife get cut-rate Air India tickets to US, upgrade to Busi...
More Premium Stories >>

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chef Guntas (@chefguntas) 

CHEESE CORN DIP

Ingredients

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

*1 tbsp olive oil
*1 tbsp butter
*1 tin sweet corn
*1 chopped white onion
*1.5 tbsp chopped jalapeño
*1/2 tsp salt
*1 tbsp red chilli flakes
*2-4 tbsp chopped green spring onions
*3 slices of cheese
*1/2 cup fresh cream
*1/2 cup mozzarella cheese

Method

  1. Add olive oil and butter to a cast iron pan followed by the sweet corn.
  2. Then, add the chopped white onion and jalapeño.
  3. Season with chilli flakes and salt.
  4. Add some chopped spring onions followed by the cheese slices.
  5. Mix it well and add the fresh cream.
  6. Mix it till the cheese has melted and it all comes together.
  7. Spread it out on the pan and sprinkle some diced mozzarella cheese.
  8. Bake it at 210 degrees Celsius for 10-15 minutes or until the cheese is golden brown.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Mrugen Rathod, Comfortable Object
In pictures: Exhibition explores myriad art practices

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 14: Latest News

Advertisement