A beginner’s guide: Here’s how to make whipped cream at home

Whipped cream not only makes the cakes look pretty but also enhances their taste. So if you want to upgrade your baking skills then baker and YouTuber Shivesh Bhatia has some major tips and tricks for you to make whipped cream at home.

“I know a lot of bakers struggle with whipping cream, both dairy and non-dairy, at home. In this video, I share with you a detailed tutorial on how to whip cream at home, with lots of tips and tricks that will help you whip your cream to the desired consistency every time,” he wrote in the video description.

Tips to keep in mind while whipping cream

Always keep the cream in the freezer; and when you choose to whip it, it must be chilled.

Since the process of whipping cream is very sensitive to the environment, make sure you put your bowl and the whisker in the refrigerator, too.

If you want your whipped cream to form really stiff peaks then mix it with mascarpone cheese or cream cheese.

Don’t keep your whipped cream out in the heat for too long, otherwise, it will start losing its structure. Store it in the fridge and it is highly advised that you use it the same day or maximum by the next day.

Steps to whip the cream

Begin by pouring chilled cream into the bowl. If you feel that your cream is not as chilled as would like it to be, take a larger bowl and fill it with ice. Then place the smaller bowl and add the chilled cream. This ensures your whipping cream stays cool throughout the process.

Remember that as you whip your cream, it will double in volume. The baker suggests beginning with just half a cup of chilled cream.

Start beating your cream at low speed. You will notice streaks forming in the cream, then increase the speed after a minute or two. Finally, you will see peaks forming but they won’t be as stiff. Bhatia calls it the ‘soft peak stage’ — this is good for those who want to use the cream to add dollops between dry cakes or in their coffee.

But, if you want to pipe your cakes or cupcakes, then you need to bring it to the ‘stiff peak stage’. Once done, lift the whisker and you will notice it is more fluffy and voluminous in texture.

