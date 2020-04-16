Here’s how you can make yummy chocolate lava cakes in an idli steamer

Bless your soul with this yummy choco lava cake at the comfort of your home! (Photo: Getty) Bless your soul with this yummy choco lava cake at the comfort of your home! (Photo: Getty)

Making productive use of their time during the lockdown, many people have started experimenting with their culinary skills. While some find joy in cooking elaborate meals, many others are trying their hand at making desserts. In case you fall in the latter category, you are at the right place. We have the perfect recipe for you today.

Ahead, we tell you how to make yummy gooey cakes. And the best part? You do not even need an oven.

Ingredients

100g – Dark chocolate bar

1 tsp – Baking powder

1/2 cup – Milk

1/2 cup – All-purpose flour or maida

1 tbsp – Vegetable oil

1 tbsp – Cocoa powder

1/2 cup – Grounded sugar

1/2 tbsp – Lemon juice

Method

*Melt the chocolate bar in a glass bowl and keep it aside. In another bowl, squeeze a lemon and mix it with half a cup of milk. Keep aside until it curdles. To the curdled milk, add 1/4th of finely grounded sugar, a tablespoon of vegetable oil and mix it well.

*Begin by mixing all your dry ingredients — all-purpose flour, unsweetened cocoa powder and baking powder.

*Now mix the dry ingredients with the wet ones and prepare your batter by folding it thoroughly with a spatula. Meanwhile, pre-heat a pan with water till it comes to a boil

*It is time to grease your idli stand with melted butter or vegetable oil. Then pour a tablespoon of the batter in the stand. In the middle, add little balls made out of the melted chocolate mix.

*Cover each chocolate ball with a little batter, and place the idli stand in the pan.

*Now, all you have to do is cover the stand and let it steam for 15 minutes on low flame. Demould once it is done while it is still hot.

Cut it into a piece and enjoy!

What are you baking tonight?

